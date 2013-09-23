Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

At a time of year when most non-contending teams are evaluating prospects and seeing what youngsters might fit into next season’s plans, the Mariners are paying especially close attention to a pair of veterans.

Right-hander Felix Hernandez and 41-year-old outfielder Raul Ibanez stole the headlines over the weekend, long after the Mariners’ youth movement came and went.

Hernandez was under the microscope Sunday when he made his first start since Sept. 2 and looked not only healthy but also dominant. In abbreviated performance, Hernandez struck out 10 over four innings of work while allowing only one run and one hit in the Mariners 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

It was notable because Hernandez had already skipped one start and had another pushed back twice. There were legitimate questions about whether he would even pitch again this season, and when he finally returned to the mound Hernandez didn’t disappoint.

Back and oblique strains kept Hernandez out of action for nearly three weeks, and seeing the 27-year-old starter back and healthy was a good sign for the franchise as it looks toward 2014 and beyond.

Ibanez has a less certain future, even though the aging veteran showed no signs of health problems this season. His Saturday home run gave him 29 on the season, matching legendary slugger Ted Williams as the only two players 41 or older to hit that many in a season. If Ibanez, who now has 300 career homers, can hit one more he’ll become the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 in a season.

The big question moving forward is how much he can help the team in the future. Ibanez, who is playing under a one-year contract, told reporters earlier this month that he would be open to coming back next season, but it’s unclear whether he’ll have a role on the team. Seattle already has plenty of candidates to fill the roles of fourth and fifth outfielders -- finding everyday starters appears to be an offseason priority -- and Ibanez’s hot start (24 homers at the All-Star break) and cool fade (five in 160 at-bats since the Midseason Classic) lead to legitimate questions about whether he can contribute on an every-day basis over a 162-game season.

Ibanez and Hernandez are two of the most popular Mariners in recent memory, and both of them did enough to make some headlines over the weekend. Now one of them (Hernandez) looks ready to hit the ground running in 2014, while the other (Ibanez) still has some questions to answer on a team filled with youth and hopeful potential.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-88

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Royals (Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.59) at Mariners (Brandon Maurer (4-8, 6.95)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will start Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. His last start was Sept. 18 when he pitched eight shutout innings in an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Iwakuma (13-6) is touting a 1-0 record in September, with three no-decisions and an ERA of 0.98. He won his last three decisions.

--SS Brad Miller had a pinch-hit single in Saturday’s loss to the Angels but manager Eric Wedge said he wasn’t quite ready to put him back into the starting lineup. Miller had been sidelined with a strained left hamstring and Saturday’s appearance was his first since Sept. 14. “He’s probably good to go but we’re going to play it safe and give him one more day,” Wedge said. “I know he’s anxious to get back in there but giving him one more day is probably a good thing. He felt good (Saturday) night. I talked to him right after. He looked good too.”

--RHP Felix Hernandez earned a chance to reach the 200-inning plateau for the sixth season in a row. He inched his way closer to that mark Sunday with a four-inning outing. He will go into his final start Friday against Oakland with 198 1/3 innings pitched this season. “That’s what I try to do every year,” he said. “I’ve got one more start Friday so that’s important to me. That’s why they have me here’ to pitch. It will be good for me.” Mariners manager Eric Wedge wanted to see how Hernandez came out of Sunday’s start before determining if he would get another start this season. The decision was made quickly. “I made sure I told him that as I was taking him out so he didn’t bite my head off,” Wedge said. “We’re OK with that. It’s good. He should start one more time.”

--1B Justin Smoak went into Sunday’s game with a .190 batting average as a right-handed batter. While he did hit a home run against C.J. Wilson while batting from the right side of the plate, the switch-hitter realizes that there is plenty of room for improvement. “Right-handed is my natural side and it’s one of those things this year,” he said. “I feel like I‘m in a better place left-handed. I‘m a way better hitter than I’ve been. I‘m going to try to get video for every swing I’ve taken this year and go back and look and make the adjustments here and there.” Marines manager Eric Wedge doesn’t want Smoak to stop batting from the right side and expects time and experience to set things right. “It’s going to take some time to tighten his swing up from the right side,” Wedge said. “The power is there. The ability to hit with power from both sides of the plate is right there. It’s just that he’s a young player and learning how to do it from both sides right now.”

--OF Franklin Gutierrez doesn’t know if he’s allergic to bees and he wasn’t planning on finding out when a swarm of the insects invaded the Angel Stadium outfield in the third inning of Sunday’s game. The Mariners were out on the field when the bees showed up. “They started coming out of the stands,” Gutierrez said. “I saw people going out and then the bees started coming to right field. I was hoping for (pitcher) Felix (Hernandez) to get the last out. That was scary. I don’t know (if I am allergic.) I just started running away just in case.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With Felix only going four innings, we had to rely on our bullpen. I thought Perez set the tone going out there in the fifth and running through those guys. We had to use a lot of guys, most of which are tired and at the end of their rope.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, on Felix Hernandez after a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game and hasn’t played since. He appears healthy enough to be back for the six-game homestand that begins Sept. 23.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley