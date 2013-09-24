Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

At least one question is answered regarding the Mariners’ ownership situation, but it remains unclear who will make most of the major decisions after the death of 85-year-old majority owner Hiroshi Yamauchi.

Yamauchi, a longtime Nintendo executive who was based in Japan, died last week and left the status of the franchise’s hierarchy in question as outsiders scrambled to figure out who might be next in line among the minority owners.

However, in a weekend interview with The Puget Sound Business Journal, Mariners chief executive officer Howard Lincoln said: “Nintendo has no plans to sell its majority interest in the Mariners.”

That clears up some confusion about which corporation is still in charge of the Mariners, but no single decision-maker has emerged.

The passing of Yamauchi conceivably could affect a Mariners front office that stayed the same for much of the past two decades despite receiving heat for most of this century. Lincoln and team president Chuck Armstrong are lightning rods for criticism, as three general managers and eight managers since 2002 have failed to get the team into postseason contention.

Some Mariners fans hoped an ownership change would lead to a front-office shakeup, but the recent interview signals that the hierarchy at the top won’t be much different.

Both general manager Jack Zduriencik and manager Eric Wedge appear to be on shaky ground as the Mariners head toward another 90-loss season, but even the status of those two is complicated by other factors.

Zduriencik reportedly was signed to a one-year extension before this season, putting him under contract through the 2014 season. (Neither Zduriencik nor the Mariners have commented on the report.)

Young, inexperienced players weighed down the roster for Wedge’s entire three-year tenure in Seattle, and a recent stroke made this season even harder to evaluate.

Zduriencik and Wedge are completing their third season together, and they have an overall record of 210-271 (.437 winning percentage) to show for it.

Still, ask longtime Mariners fans who is more responsible for the decade-long struggles of the franchise, and the names Lincoln and Armstrong are likely to come up.

That front-office pair of business-first executives had Yamauchi’s support during their entire tenure with the Mariners, and now the big question is whether Nintendo’s loyalty will go on after the longtime executive’s passing.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-89

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Royals (Bruce Chen, 8-3, 3.13) at Mariners (James Paxton, 2-0, 2.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brad Miller, who was out due to a hamstring injury, was back in the lineup Monday for the first time since Sept. 14. His only action over the previous eight games came as a pinch hitter Saturday, when he had a hit in his only at-bat. He went 1-for-4 with two walks and two strikeouts in Monday’s loss.

--RHP Brandon Maurer made what could be his final start of the 2013 season Monday night, when he turned in one of his best performances of the season. The rookie allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings but did not factor into the decision. Afterward, manager Eric Wedge said Maurer could make one more start, possibly meaning RHP Erasmo Ramirez (hamstring) would skip his final turn in the rotation. Maurer, who is scheduled to get some starts in the Arizona Fall League, is 4-8 with a 6.48 ERA this season, including an extended stint as a long reliever. The Monday performance can only help Maurer’s chances of being considered for the 2014 rotation, especially if it ends up being the last time he pitches in 2013.

--OF Abraham Almonte had a rough start to Monday’s game, with two strikeouts and a run-scoring error in the first four innings. Almonte struck out the first time he faced Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura, then he overthrew the third baseman on a single to allow a run to score in the third. Ventura struck out Almonte again in the fourth before Almonte drove in the Mariners’ first run with a two-out single in the sixth. Almonte has reached base in all 17 games of his major league career.

--LHP Charlie Furbush became the latest Mariners reliever to be tagged in a key situation when he gave up three hits and three runs in the eighth inning of Monday’s loss to Kansas City. Furbush was charged with his sixth blown save of the season.

--OF Franklin Gutierrez came into Monday’s game as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth, then delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. The oft-injured Gutierrez has nine home runs in just 39 games this season, leaving the Mariners to wonder again what he might have been able to do over a full, injury-free season.

--LHP James Paxton is making the most of his September call-up, putting together three solid starts in his first major league action. The 24-year-old allowed only one earned run over 12 innings through two starts, then gave up three runs off five hits over five innings in his last start. One of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects, Paxton has already done enough (2-0, 2.12 ERA) to warrant serious consideration for the 2014 rotation heading into the spring. He’s scheduled to make his final start of 2013 on Tuesday night, when Seattle hosts Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been so close, so many times.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, after the Mariners fell to 6-15 in extra-inning games with a 6-5, 12-inning loss to the Royals on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game, and he sat out Sept. 15-20. He got an at-bat Sept. 21, then returned to the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley