Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

One of the biggest chips to fall for the 2014 Mariners came Tuesday, when The Seattle Times reported that general manager Jack Zduriencik will officially be back for next season.

Zduriencik’s status had been heavily speculated but not confirmed until Tuesday, and the news could set off a domino effect as the Mariners continue their rebuilding project.

The big question now is whether Zduriencik will decide to bring back manager Eric Wedge. If not, will the organization start overhauling the roster?

Wedge remains in limbo with the offseason rapidly approaching, and his 10-21 record since returning from a July stroke probably won’t help his cause. But Zduriencik has been pretty committed to Wedge while acknowledging a long-term rebuilding project.

Until last month, that rebuilding project seemed to be on a steady, upward climb -- even if not at the rapid pace many had hoped. Lately, the Mariners seem to be getting worse, and that might not bode well for Wedge.

Zduriencik’s long-term plan hasn’t worked to date, yet it appears he’ll get one more year to see it through. Earlier reports were that his one-year extension was actually signed before this season, so the team’s struggles might not have played a role in the decision to give him another year.

“You always operate on the basis that you’re going to keep doing the job,” Zduriencik told the Times. “That’s what I’ve been doing. It’s been business as usual.”

The blueprint laid out early in the Zduriencik-Wedge era was that the Mariners would rebuild their farm system and gradually grow most of their talent from within. The first step of that was completed when several up-and-coming prospects made it to the big leagues, but many of them haven’t panned out. A few free-agent signings have also blown up on the Mariners, so the rebuilding project appears stuck in neutral.

Bringing back Zduriencik for more than one season would have sent a clear signal that the Mariners are committed to him and his vision. Signing him for 2014 but not beyond seems to leave more questions than answers.

Zduriencik will likely answer one of those questions in the coming weeks, when the Wedge decision becomes the next domino to fall.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-89

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Royals (Ervin Santana, 9-9, 3.16) at Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma, 13-6, 2.76)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Hultzen, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft and one of the organization’s top prospects, is scheduled to meet with Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion on his ailing shoulder. Shoulder problems limited Hultzen to 30 2/3 innings at Triple-A Tacoma this season. He was supposed to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, but the latest news puts that in jeopardy.

--OF Abraham Almonte continues to make a case for being a part of the Mariners’ 2014 plans. The rookie outfielder singled in his first at-bat Tuesday and has reached base in all 18 games since being called up on Aug. 30. Almonte went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .279 since the promotion. One of the lesser-known Triple-A call-ups, Almonte is on track to play his way into a future role on the team.

--LHP James Paxton left quite an impression in his final start of the season Tuesday, when he threw seven shutout innings while allowing just four hits. Paxton struck out 10 batters while getting eight other Kansas City hitters to ground out. The 24-year-old rookie, who was getting an opportunity to prove himself as ready to be considered for the 2014 rotation, went 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four starts after being called up earlier this month. It’s safe to assume he’ll be in the mix when Seattle opens spring training.

--1B Justin Smoak had a rare home run from the right side of the plate Tuesday, when he took Kansas City LHP Bruce Chen deep in the fifth inning. The three-run homer was the switch-hitting Smoak’s second home run as a right-handed hitter this season; for the sake of comparison, he has 17 homers from the left side.

--DH Kendrys Morales had three of the Mariners’ first six hits Tuesday. Among them were an RBI single and his team-high 34th double of the season. Morales went 3-for-4 to raise his team-best batting average to .279. Morales entered the game without a hit in five career at-bats against Kansas City starter Bruce Chen, but each of his three hits Tuesday came off Chen.

--2B Nick Franklin extended his career-long hitting streak to eight games with a sixth-inning single Tuesday. During the streak, Franklin is hitting .367 (11-for-30).

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma looks to close out a surprising season on a high note when he makes his final start of the season Wednesday night. The 32-year-old Iwakuma may have been the Mariners’ best starter this season, and that’s saying a lot on a team that includes former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez. Iwakuma (13-6) has more wins than Hernandez (12), has a lower ERA (2.76 to 2.99) and has pitched more innings (211 2/3 to 198 1/3). Iwakuma, a first-time All-Star, had some stumbles in late June and early July but appears to be closing out the season on a roll: He has a 0.98 ERA over four September starts and has not given up a single run in three of them.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game, and he sat out Sept. 15-20. He got an at-bat Sept. 21, then returned to the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley