Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The Mariners head into their final series of the season with a lame-duck manager, and that doesn’t seem to be sitting well with Eric Wedge.

The Mariners’ skipper said before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City that he is frustrated that his job status for next season isn’t cleared up.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I feel like I‘m hanging out there.”

The silence regarding Wedge’s job status became a hot topic when news came out earlier this week that general manager Jack Zduriencik would be back in 2014. The attention naturally turned to Wedge, who spent several minutes answering questions about the subject before Wednesday’s game and didn’t seem shy about making his opinion known.

“The big league club was in bad shape when I got here. That was told to be directly,” he said. “We righted the ship.”

The rebuilding Mariners were on a gradual upswing in each of Wedge’s first two years at the helm, but this season has been a different story. Things were looking good before Wedge suffered a stroke in July, but the season has really gone south since his return last month.

Wedge said it would be “unfair” for the front office to use his health as a factor in the decision, adding that he feels as healthy as ever and that doctors have told him he’ll be totally in the clear by the spring. The Seattle Times reported there are people within the organization who are concerned about how Wedge’s July stroke could affect his health in the future.

The only thing that’s clear heading into the final weekend of the season is that Wedge is unhappy with how things are being handled when it comes to his future.

“(Not knowing the future) is difficult,” he said. “We shouldn’t be in this situation. But you man up. You handle it. That’s what you do. When you’re leading men, the men want to know who and what they’re being led by and if they’re going to be around tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-89

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Athletics (Bartolo Colon, 17-6, 2.64) at Mariners (Felix Hernandez, 12-9, 2.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Mike Zunino hit two home runs Wednesday night. It is the first career multi-home run game for Zunino, who has hit five during his rookie campaign.

--2B Nick Franklin went hitless in three at-bats on Wednesday, snapping his career-high eight game hitting streak. Franklin hit .367 (11-for-30) with three runs, two doubles and two RBI during the streak.

--RHP Felix Hernandez will make his final start of 2013 against the Athletics on Friday. Hernandez needs just 1 2/3 innings to top 200 for the fifth consecutive season. Seattle’s ace is 12-9 with a 2.99 ERA and 210 strikeouts this season. Hernandez whiffed 10 his last time out on Sept. 22, his first appearance since being shelved almost three weeks earlier with an oblique injury.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma carries a streak of 23 straight scoreless innings pitched into next year. Iwakuma tossed eight shutout frames on Wednesday to top 20 consecutive scoreless innings for the second time this season. Iwakuma also lowered his ERA to 2.66, which is good for second lowest in the American League behind Bartolo Colon and Anibal Sanchez (2.64).

--3B Kyle Seager’s double in the fifth inning marked his 56th extra-base hit of the season, tying him with Kendrys Morales for the team lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just been a lot of fun to watch him have a great season and a lot of fun to watch him progress over here. He does the work, he pays attention to the game, prepares himself well and he handles himself well in a grand fashion, too, out there.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, on the progression of starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley