Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The image of right-handed pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma playing catch on March 24, no matter how pedestrian his throws during a 43-pitch session, had to come as a beautiful sight for the Seattle Mariners.

It marked the first time this spring that Iwakuma has thrown a ball after he spent most of spring training wearing a splint to protect a strained tendon in the middle finger of his right hand.

The Cy Young finalist last year is as important to the Mariners’ starting rotation as anyone -- even Felix Hernandez -- and Seattle would love to get Iwakuma back sooner rather than later. His first scheduled start has still not been determined, and the pitcher indicated after his throwing session that he still has a ways to go.

“It’s still stiff,” he said of the finger that he injured on a protective netting a few days before the opening of camp. Iwakuma was speaking through team interpreter Antony Suzuki. “We’re still working on full flexibility. I don’t have that range of motion yet, but it’s getting there.”

Iwakuma is wearing protective tape on the finger for another week, after which time his schedule could be determined. The Mariners would prefer to get him back as soon as possible, but Iwakuma proved last season that he doesn’t need much recovery time.

A finger blister hampered Iwakuma throughout spring training in 2013, yet he pitched through the setback and went 6-1 with a 2.13 ERA through April of May of last season.

The return of Iwakuma this week came two days after fellow starter Taijuan Walker, the organization’s top prospect and a likely candidate to make the rotation when he’s fully healthy, returned to the mound for a throwing session after missing most of the spring with a sore shoulder. Walker threw a scoreless inning in a Saturday appearance and is eager to get back into action.

“I‘m antsier than I should be,” he told The Seattle Times. “But our training staff has been good about updating me and kind of rolling with it day to day and not making set plans and adjusting to how I‘m feeling.”

Walker is likely to miss at least one scheduled start when the season begins, and his relative inexperience (three major league starts, all of them coming after a late-season call-up in 2013) could mean that the 21-year-old prospect spends some time at Triple-A Tacoma before debuting with the 2014 Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made his spring debut March 22 and appears ahead of schedule in terms of his rehab. There is no timetable for him to be ready to pitch at the big-league level, but there were encouraging signs this spring that Pryor would be available at some point.

--RHP Chris Young, released by the Nationals on March 25, signed with the Mariners two days later, and he will jump right into the rotation. Young, 34, posted a 3.48 ERA in 10 1/3 innings for Washington this spring. He spent the entire 2013 season in the Nationals’ minor league system, posting a record of 1-2 with a 6.81 ERA over 37 innings with 21 strikeouts in nine appearances. Young had surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome last summer after two shoulder operations.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was designated for assignment by the Mariners on March 27 to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed RHP Chris Young. LaFromboise posted a 3.38 ERA this spring. He made his major league debut last year, going 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

--LHP Randy Wolf went from landing a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to asking for his release -- all in one day.

After the 37-year-old veteran learned that he won a starting spot with the Mariners on March 25, he was asked to sign a contract that essentially gave the team an option of releasing him within 45 days without paying him the full-season salary of $1 million.

Wolfe balked at signing the advanced-consent contract, and the Mariners granted him his release. He came to camp with a minor league contract after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He posted a 4.26 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks in 19 Cactus League innings.

--2B Robinson Cano returned from five days off to attend to a personal situation by going 4-for-9 with three RBIs in his first three games back. Cano was going to be the Mariners’ starting second baseman and No. 3 hitter no matter how he performed this spring, but his red-hot bat has undoubtedly given the high-priced free agent an even bigger spotlight as he heads into Opening Day.

--OF Corey Hart is dealing with another minor health issue, leaving his status as a right fielder in doubt as the Mariners close in on Opening Day. Manager Lloyd McClendon said that Hart’s latest setback, a sore arm, could force him into DH duty early in the season. But the Mariners aren’t too concerned about Hart’s long-term future because his surgically reconstructed knees appear to be fine. Hart came to camp with a sore back, then he sat out three consecutive games with a strained forearm over the weekend. He was being targeted as the Mariners’ starting right fielder, but his inability to stay on the field could open the door for DH Logan Morrison or CF Michael Saunders to open the season in right field, possibly opening the door for Abraham Almonte to be the Opening Day center fielder.

--OF Dustin Ackley continued to shine this spring, posting a .423 batting average through the first 19 games of the Cactus League season. Ackley has hit safely in 17 of his first 19 games and is looking more and more like the Mariners’ Opening Day left fielder.

--RHP Fernando Rodney is beginning to look more ready for the regular season, although his 10.50 spring ERA through March 24 still left reason for concern. Rodney recently threw back-to-back scoreless outings, allowing just one run in two innings of work. The veteran is expected to be Seattle’s closer this season.

--RHP Blake Beavan looked like a possibility to earn an early-season start, but his seven-run, eight-hit performance that included four home runs allowed in a March 19 start appears to have closed the door on that thinking.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. (RHP Erasmo Ramirez) is a nice major league pitcher, and he fits nicely on a major league club. But when you start talking about No. 1s and No. 2s, those guys don’t grow on trees.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on Ramirez having to fill the No. 2 starter role until RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gets well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

The Mariners had another strong spring but go into the season with understandably tempered excitement. Seattle put up record-setting offensive numbers last spring, only to struggle with the bats for most of the regular season. The most notable thing that happened this spring was that 2B Robinson Cano, the team’s prized free agent, said Seattle is still one more bat away from competing for a pennant. Those who have watched the Mariners in recent years were left responding something along the lines of, “No kidding.”

ROTATION:

1. RHP Felix Hernandez

2. RHP Erasmo Ramirez

3. LHP James Paxton

4. LHP Roenis Elias

5. RHP Chris Young

Minor injuries are likely to prevent RHP Hisashi Iwakuma and RHP Taijuan Walker from making their first starts of the season, so the Mariners will be scrambling to fill out the rotation in the first week of the season. Elias, who spent last season at Double-A, will get a chance after a surprisingly strong spring. Young signed with Seattle in late March.

With Iwakuma and Walker sidelined, Seattle has Hernandez and a bunch of question marks -- a familiar problem for the Mariners’ rotation coming out of recent spring trainings. If Iwakuma’s sprained finger holds up, and the 21-year-old Walker lives up to the hype whenever he is over his shoulder soreness, the Mariners could have the potential for a pretty lethal rotation. But the “ifs” outweigh the locks on this staff as the season begins.

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Hector Noesi

The addition of Rodney has the potential to give the bullpen a big boost, but the 37-year-old veteran has been less than steady in recent years. A rough spring did little to lower the red flags as the Mariners try to find a reliable reliever to finish off games this season.

The best thing that happened to the bullpen this spring could be the return of RHP Stephen Pryor, whose recovery from surgery to repair a detached lat muscle is well ahead of schedule but could still leave him out of the mix when the season opens. The flame-throwing right-hander was Seattle’s best reliever over the first two weeks of last season but still has some questions to answer before joining the staff.

LINEUP:

1. SS Brad Miller

2. 3B Kyle Seager

3. 2B Robinson Cano

4. RF Corey Hart

5. DH Logan Morrison

6. 1B Justin Smoak

7. LF Dustin Ackley

8. CF Michael Saunders

9. C Mike Zunino

There are still a lot of question marks, even with Cano giving Seattle its best No. 3 hitter in more than a decade. Getting right fielder Corey Hart healthy would be a good start, especially on a team desperate for outfield help. He could open the season as the Mariners’ DH, with Logan Morrison or Michael Saunders the most likely candidate to start in right.

The offense could still use one more proven bat, and it is hard not to imagine what unsigned free agent Kendrys Morales could add to this lineup. For now, Seattle will hope that additions Cano, Hart and Logan Morrison provide some pop while long-suffering projects like Dustin Ackley, Justin Smoak and Michael Saunders need to take a big step toward becoming consistent contributors.

RESERVES:

C John Buck

OF Stefen Romero

OF Abraham Almonte

UT Willie Bloomquist

The big question is how much offense there will be on the bench. Romero and Almonte has 72 career major league at-bats; Romero has none.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He did not appear in an official game this spring, but he was cleared to begin a full throwing program in late Mach.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was back throwing in late March and appeared on track to be ready to pitch sometime in April.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made his spring debut March 22 and appears ahead of schedule in terms of his rehab. There is no timetable for him to be ready to pitch at the big-league level, but there were encouraging signs this spring that Pryor would be available at some point.

--OF Franklin Gutierrez (intestinal issues) went on the restricted list Feb. 13. He does not plan to play this season.