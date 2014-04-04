Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Seattle faced Oakland A’s right-handed starter Jesse Chavez on Thursday night, but during the Mariners’ 3-2, 12-inning loss, they demonstrated their potential vulnerability to left-handed pitchers.

A’s manager Bob Melvin used three left-handed relievers against the predominantly left-handed-hitting Seattle lineup, and all three were effective. Fernando Abad, Sean Doolittle and Drew Pomeranz combined to pitch five shutout innings, allowing only one hit.

Despite seeing lefty pitchers for almost half the game, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon never brought a right-handed hitter off his bench. He had three available Thursday night: a backup catcher (John Buck), a rookie outfielder (Stefen Romero) and a utility infielder (Willie Bloomquist).

Meanwhile, the Mariners started five left-handed hitters and two switch hitters. The five lefties went hitless against Oakland’s left-handed relievers.

The Mariners tore up the Los Angeles Angels’ left-handed pitching to the tune of a .340 batting average in their three season-opening wins. However, they also recorded 14 strikeouts against the left-handers, the second-most of any American League team.

That average is now .273 after Seattle went 1-for-16 against Abad, Doolittle and Pomeranz in the opener of the series in Oakland. Another right-handed bat already is on the club’s wish list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, first appearance since 2012) at A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 2013: 10-8, 3.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young might not know the names of all his teammates yet, but he will be in friendly surroundings when he makes his Mariners debut Friday night in Oakland against the A‘s. Young signed with Seattle as a free agent March 27 after failing to make the Washington Nationals’ regular-season roster. The 34-year-old has pitched twice at the O.co Coliseum for the San Diego Padres and enjoyed the spacious, pitcher-friendly park, allowing a total of only two earned runs. Young hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since Sept. 29, 2012.

--C Mike Zunino is proving to be a quality hitter in his first full season, having already registered a single, a double, a triple and a home run in Seattle’s first four games. He clearly also is a fast learner. Zunino was in perfect position to tag out A’s OF Sam Fuld on Fuld’s attempted inside-the-park home run Thursday night, preventing Oakland from tying the game in the fifth inning. The close play withstood an umpires video review, which showed Zunino was legally positioned in fair territory when he received the throw from 2B Robinson Cano.

--2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-5 in the Mariners’ 3-2 loss to the Oakland A’s on Thursday night, but that didn’t keep him from having an impact on the game. The contest went 12 innings, but it might have been three innings shorter if not for a remarkable throw by Cano in the fifth inning. His relay from medium-deep center field nailed OF Sam Fuld at the plate as the A’s No. 9 hitter was trying to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run. For a while, it appeared Cano’s throw, which preserved a 2-1 lead, would be the game-saving play, but the A’s rallied to tie the game in the eighth and eventually won it in the 12th.

--RHP Stephen Pryor is a possibility to join the Mariners’ bullpen when he fully recovers from a shoulder injury, but that candidacy took a bit of a hit in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Jackson on Thursday night. Pryor was brought into a game against Chattanooga to protect a lead in the eighth inning, but he couldn’t finish the frame. He threw 21 pitches, one of which was belted for a three-run home run. Pryor got only two outs in his five-batter stint. He will get another crack at Double-A hitters this weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t execute, and we gave up too many walks. We’ve just got to put it behind us and come out again (Friday).” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners’ 3-2, 12-inning loss to the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. After a few rehab appearances, he could join the active roster sometime during the week of April 7-13.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 55 pitches in a minor league camp game March 30 and is scheduled to pitch again April 4 in a rehab game for Class A High Desert. It is not clear if Walker will join the Mariners’ rotation or go to the minors once he is healthy.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He isn’t expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions until the week of April 7-13. He did not appear in an official game this spring.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Hector Noesi

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Corey Hart

RF Logan Morrison

OF Stefen Romero

OF Abraham Almonte