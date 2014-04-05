Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When the Seattle Mariners drafted him in the 16th round in 2012 out of Clemson, right-hander Dominic Leone set his sights on making a fast trip to the major leagues.

Leone completed his journey to the big leagues in less than two years Friday when the Mariners called him up from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room for Leone, right-hander Hector Noesi was designated for assignment, one day after giving up a walk-off home run to A’s center fielder Coco Crisp in the bottom of the 12th inning.

“When I got drafted in 2012 I made it a goal to just keep pushing the pace,” Leon said. “I understand that this is a business and there’s numbers involved and guys in front of you, but I didn’t let that affect me. I just went about my business, did my work and I guess I didn’t really keep it in mind of how fast I was moving . I think when I got to (Double-A) Jackson last year was when I kind of realized, ‘Whoa, this is the first full season. This is the real deal.’ I didn’t want to let off the gas pedal at all. I wanted to keep going.”

Leone has a mid-90s fastball, but he also has “full repertoire” of pitches that he can command, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

“He’s a very talented young man. He’s capable of multiple innings,” McClendon said. “I can tell you this, I will not be afraid to put him in impactful situations because he’s that good and we feel that good about him. I think he adds a lot to this bullpen.”

In spring training, Leone had a 1.80 ERA with 10 strikeouts and a .171 opponent batting average in nine appearance. He went a combined 4-3 with 21 saves, a 1.95 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 67 appearances and 97 innings in stops at Single-A Everett, Single-A Clinton, Single-A High Desert and Jackson.

“It feels good to know that not only (McClendon) has confidence in me but also my teammates,” Leone said. “You just try and go out there and harness the moment and capitalize on it.”

In two appearances and one inning of work, Neosi allowed three earned runs and struggled with his command. The pitch to Crisp was up in the zone, McClendon said.

”Not a good pitch,“ McClendon said. ”Command’s the biggest thing. It’s not so much the pitch. It’s the location. You’ve got to be able to command the fastball. If you have good fastball command you should have success in this league.

“I saw better command (in spring training). The last couple outings it just wasn’t there.”

The Mariners acquired Noesi on Jan. 23, 2012, from the Yankees along with catcher Jesus Montero in a trade for right-handers Michael Pineda and Jose Campos. Noesi went 2-14 with a 6.13 in 36 appearances for the Mariners, including 19 starts. He struck out 91 and walked 51 in 135 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 2013: 10-8, 3.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon, right middle finger) threw off of flat ground Friday as he continued his recovery. “He threw the ball extremely well,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “(Pitching coach Rick Waits) was very pleased. He will throw again Sunday and if all goes well, hopefully we’ll get him on the mound the middle of next week.” Iwakuma went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He did not appear in an official game this spring. Last season he went 14-6 with a 2.66 ERA, the third-lowest mark in the American League.

--RHP Felix Hernandez will make his scheduled start Saturday against the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum. Friday night’s game was postponed because of unsafe conditions in the infield dirt that resulted from heavy rain that hit when the tarps were left off the field overnight following Thursday night’s game against the A‘s. RHP Chris Young had been scheduled to pitch Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t execute, and we gave up too many walks. We’ve just got to put it behind us and come out again (Friday).” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners’ 3-2, 12-inning loss to the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. After a few rehab appearances, he could join the active roster sometime during the week of April 7-13.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 55 pitches in a minor league camp game March 30 and is scheduled to pitch again April 4 in a rehab game for Class A High Desert. It is not clear if Walker will join the Mariners’ rotation or go to the minors once he is healthy.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw off flat ground on April 4 and is expected to have another such session on April 6. If all goes well, he will throw off a mound a few days after that session, according to Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon. Iwakuma did not appear in an official game this spring.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Corey Hart

RF Logan Morrison

OF Stefen Romero

OF Abraham Almonte