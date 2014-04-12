Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Someone once said that the dreaded ‘P’ word is the most feared in sports, and the Mariners serve as an apt example of why potential can be a dangerous thing.

A trio of up-and-coming pitching phenoms that had become known in these parts as “The Big Three” are still young and filled with plenty of potential, but their recent string of injuries serves as a cautionary tale of sorts.

As of this week, righty Taijuan Walker and left-handers James Paxton and Danny Hultzen -- “The Big Three” -- were all on the disabled list. The Mariners fully expect Walker (shoulder soreness) and Paxton (strained lat muscle) to be back in the big-league rotation by early next month, while Hultzen is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

All three pitchers have been focal points of the organization for more than a year, and the hype only got more intense when Paxton and Walker both made successful major league debuts late last season.

But through mere coincidence, all three players are sitting on the DL in the first month of what was supposed to be their breakout season.

The good news is that Walker’s rehabilitation from spring shoulder soreness is going swimmingly. His second rehab start, at Double-A Jackson, was so dominating that the Mariners are actually considering bringing him up for Tuesday’s start at Texas -- a week or two ahead of schedule. The start is open because of Paxton’s injury, and manager Lloyd McClendon didn’t totally rule out Walker as an option.

“We want to be cautious with Taijuan,” McClendon told reporters before Friday night’s 6-4 win over Oakland. “We have to makes sure he’s ready to compete at this level. The game is a little bit more stressful at this level than it is at the minor league level. The number of pitches that you throw. The outs that you get are going to be harder. You have to take all of that into account when we decide if we are going to bring him in or somebody else.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 0.75 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-1, 5.73)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker appears to be in the mix for Tuesday’s start at Texas, although manager Lloyd McClendon is hesitant about rushing the 21-year-old phenom back from the shoulder injury that kept him out of action this spring. “We want to be cautious with Taijuan,” McClendon told reporters before Friday’s game against Oakland. “We have to makes sure he’s ready to compete at this level.” Walker was dominant in his last rehab start at Double-A Jackson, but he has only made two appearances since the start of spring because of shoulder soreness.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, his second since sitting out the spring with a strained tendon in the middle finger of his right hand. The Saturday session is scheduled to go about 50 pitches -- 16 more than he threw in a Wednesday pre-game session -- and he’ll try to mix in his trademark split-finger fastball and some breaking balls this time around. Iwakuma is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list whenever he is healthy and ready to make his season debut.

--CF Abraham Almonte continues to make things happen as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter. He opened Friday’s game against Oakland with a double into the left-field corner on the first pitch he saw. Almonte eventually came around to score on back-to-back infield singles and went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

--LF Dustin Ackley broke out of his 0-for-7 homestand in a big way Friday, when he collected hits on each of his first three at-bats on the way to a 3-for-4 night. Ackley’s three hits drove his batting average up 60 points -- from .226 to .286.

--RHP Felix Hernandez made his home debut Friday night, when he struck out 11 batters while allowing just two runs off four hits over seven-plus innings. Over three starts this season, Hernandez now has a 2.11 ERA, with 30 strikeouts and just four walks.

--RHP Chris Young will make his first start as a Mariner on Sunday, the team announced. Young was skipped over on his first scheduled start because of a rainout in Oakland, and he’s come out of the bullpen one time.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez could be in danger of pitching his way out of the Mariners’ rotation, especially when considering the imminent returns of three starters currently hobbled by injuries. Ramirez got touched up for five earned runs off seven hits in his last outing, a four-inning performance against the same Oakland team he’s scheduled to face Saturday night. The Mariners need Ramirez to put up much better numbers this time around -- and with RHPs Hisashi Iwakuma and Taijuan Walker and LHP James Paxton all due back by the end of the month, and rookie Roenis Elias thriving as a starter -- Ramirez might need to put together a good outing or two just to stay in the team’s plans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There (were) a lot of people there. If you throw a bad game, it’s not going to be good.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, who made his home debut Friday night, when he struck out 11 batters while allowing just two runs off four hits over seven-plus innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw off flat ground April 4 and threw off a mound on April 9 during a bullpen session. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session April 12. The Mariners are targeting the end of April for a probable return.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Double-A Jackson on April 9, and he is still on target for a possible return before the end of April. He appears to be in the mix for the April 15 start at Texas. It is not clear if Walker will join the Mariners’ rotation or go to the minors once he is healthy.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--OF Corey Hart (sore right biceps) did not play April 6. He was back April 8, hitting two home runs.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. After a few rehab appearances, he could join the active roster sometime during the week of April 7-13.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Logan Morrison

OF Stefen Romero