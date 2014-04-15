Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Offense can come and go quickly.

The Seattle Mariners entered play Monday hitting .225 as a team with a 46 runs scored -- 34 fewer than the league-leading Chicago White Sox.

In two losses Saturday and Sunday against the Oakland A‘s, the Mariners combined for one run.

Seattle, which plays 22 of its first 33 games on the road, broke out on Monday against the Texas Rangers, scoring seven runs -- including six in the sixth inning -- in a 7-1 victory.

“Eventually the odds are in our favor,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

The revival came from the bottom of the batting order. Including right fielder Michael Saunders, who took over as the fifth-place hitter in the first inning when Logan Morrison exited due to a tight right hamstring, the last five spots in the Seattle order went 9-for-21.

Saunders, third baseman Kyle Seager, first baseman Justin Smoak and catcher Mike Zunino all had two hits, and they combined to provide five of Seattle’s six RBIs.

The only Mariners starter to go hitless was designated hitter Corey Hart.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Blake Beavan, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 0-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Logan Morrison left the game in the first inning due to a tight right hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day, and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Morrison didn’t bat in the top of the first, and Michael Saunders manned right field in the bottom of the first.

--3B Kyle Seager was mired in an early-season slump, hitting .121 entering play Monday. However, there is nothing like Globe Life Park in Arlington to spark some life in the left-handed batter. Seager extended his hitting streak there to 15 games after going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Seattle’s 7-1 victory over Texas on Monday. In his career at Arlington, he is a .379 hitter with 13 doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs. Seager has at least one hit in 21 of 25 games at Texas. “It’s good to see him start swinging the bat,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s good for his confidence. He’s a grinder. I knew eventually he’d come out of it.”

--RF Michael Saunders was a game-time replacement for Logan Morrison (hamstring tightness), and he responded by going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run in a victory over the Texas Rangers. He raised his average more than 50 points to .227. “Usually the way it works. The Wally Pipp story,” manager Lloyd McClendon joked. “I‘m not really saying (Morrison is) Wally Pipp.”

--2B Robinson Cano was 2-for-6, including playoffs, in his career against RHP Colby Lewis before Monday. Cano went 1-for-3 an RBI and a run against the Texas veteran in a 7-1 victory Monday. Cano has six hits in his past 25 at-bats but still hitting .326 on the season.

--LHP Roenis Elias again proved difficult to hit Monday. He gave up one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-1 victory over Texas, his first major league win against one loss. Elias lowered his ERA to 2.16. Elias induced three double-play grounders. “He made some quality pitches, not only with his fastball, but his changeup as well,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “In fact, I think he got two double plays on his changeup. He has to mix all of his pitches in. Changeup is a big part of that.”

--1B Justin Smoak, in a 2-for-17 slide entering play Monday, got just what the doctor ordered: Colby Lewis. Smoak went 1-for-2 against the Rangers right-hander, making him 5-for-8 with a double and a home run in his career against Lewis. For the game, a 7-1 Seattle victory, Smoak finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to stretch him out. He gave us exactly what we wanted. Would have liked to have seen a little cleaner in the seventh, but he did a good job.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Roenis Elias, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings Monday during the Mariners’ 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw bullpen sessions April 9 and April 12, and he is due to throw another April 15. The Mariners are targeting the end of April for a probable return.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Class A High Desert on April 4, then pitched for Double-A Jackson on April 9. He will start for Triple-A Tacoma on April 15. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Logan Morrison

OF Stefen Romero