Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners’ highly touted rookie right-hander Taijuan Walker suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night because of stiffness in his shoulder.

Walker was on the disabled list since the beginning of the season after missing the majority of spring training with shoulder bursitis. He made two rehab starts, allowing two runs -- one earned -- in 4 1/3 innings for high Class A High Desert in his initial outing then pitching five shutout innings for Double-A Jackson.

After Walker combined for 17 strikeouts in those two starts, the Mariners considered activating him to pitch Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers at Arlington. Instead, they called up right-hander Blake Beavan, who took the loss as the Rangers blanked Seattle 5-0.

The Mariners will be even more cautious with Walker now.

“I don’t think anybody was in a hurry to get him there,” Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik told reporters in Tacoma, where he had planned to watch Walker face Salt Lake in a Pacific Coast League game.

“What we want is when he’s ready to be there, to be there. None of us were expecting tonight to make a decision, whether he pitched good or not, if he was going to the big leagues.”

Walker, 21, made his major league debut last September and went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts. He was a supplemental first-round draft pick by the Mariners in 2010.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-0, 2.11 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Blake Beavan, called up from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start Tuesday, took the loss at Texas. Beavan allowed back-to-back solo homers in the first inning, then settled down before he was removed after four innings because of right shoulder stiffness. “I just didn’t feel like I could get loose from the get go,” Beavan said. “It just felt like my arm was real tired for some reason. I just tried to work on that between innings, stretching it out and doing some things, and battled to get through four innings, but I just knew something wasn’t right.” He was 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts for Tacoma this season.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for RHP Blake Beavan, who was called up and added to Seattle’s rotation. In two relief appearances for the Mariners this season, Luetge gave up two runs in a total of one inning.

--RHP Dominic Leone continued his excellent start to his major league career by pitching two scoreless innings Tuesday at Texas. Through 6 1/3 innings over four appearances, Leone allowed no runs on three hits and two walks. He has five strikeouts. Last season, Leone split the season between three teams in the Seattle farm systems, collecting a combined 16 saves while going 1-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 48 appearances.

--RHP Felix Hernandez won his first three starts of the season for the first time in his career. He will try to start 4-0 on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. He is 12-20 with a 4.18 ERA in 39 games in his career vs. the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t do too good. I mean, (LHP Robbie Ross Jr.‘s) cutter was working pretty good, and we probably went outside the zone. It’s probably the first night where I was probably a little disappointed in our approach a little bit. I thought we should have done better.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. His status is currently unknown.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw bullpen sessions April 9 and April 12, and he is due to throw another April 15. The Mariners are targeting the end of April for a probable return.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Class A High Desert on April 4, then pitched for Double-A Jackson on April 9. He suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on April 15 because of stiffness in his shoulder.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Blake Beavan

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Logan Morrison

OF Stefen Romero