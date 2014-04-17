Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Seattle Mariners called up a pair of players before Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Texas that were tearing it up in Triple-A. Infielder Nick Franklin started against the Rangers, while rookie outfielder James Jones will likely see time during this weekend’s series at Miami.

Franklin, 23, hit .395 with four home runs in 11 games for Tacoma. He lost out on second base when Robinson Cano was signed during the offseason and lost the starting shortstop job at the end of spring training.

Manager Lloyd McClendon envisions Franklin playing several infield positions and even some in the outfield.

“Anything that will help the team win, I‘m all for it,” Franklin said. “My plan is to come here and work hard, just like I was in Tacoma, and go out there with a winning attitude and just have fun. Like I said in spring training, I’ll do whatever it is to get in the lineup.”

Jones, 25, was hitting .310 with seven runs and four home runs. He adds depth off the bench going into the Marlins series.

“We’re going to a National League ballpark, and he certainly can play defense and steal a base,” McClendon said. “I‘m not sure if there are a lot of at-bats for him, but I just thought it was the right move to make going into a National League ballpark with pinch-hitting, double switches, maybe a sacrifice bunt or whatever the case may be. I think he fits that mold and is your prototypical type player to do that.”

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-2, 5.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-1, 7.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season. He lost each of his last two starts, both to Oakland. Ramirez has a 2.38 ERA in three career appearances against Texas, including one start.

--INF Nick Franklin started at DH Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The 23-year-old will likely play second base Thursday to give Robinson Cano a game at DH. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Franklin figures to get time at shortstop, third base and even the outfield going forward.

--OF James Jones was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. The 25-year-old rookie was hitting was hitting .310 with seven runs and four home runs. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Jones gives the squad more versatility off the bench going into a National League park this weekend at Miami.

--RHP Felix Hernandez departed the game with a 2-0 lead after Leonys Martin’s leadoff triple in the eighth inning. It was his 67th start since the 2009 season when he has allowed 1-or-fewer runs in 7.0-or-more innings pitched. That’s 11 more the next closest pitcher (Cliff Lee, 56).

--RHP Fernando Rodney suffered his first blown save of the season. He has four career blown saves vs. Texas, including three of his last five saves chances vs. the Rangers.

--RHP Blake Beavan left the game with right shoulder stiffness after just four innings Tuesday. He went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

--RF Logan Morrison left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it was going to be a tough game. They have my number. I was on. I made good pitches.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, after his Seattle Mariners lost to the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to April 15.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw bullpen sessions April 9 and April 12, and he is due to throw another April 15. The Mariners are targeting the end of April for a probable return.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Class A High Desert on April 4, then pitched for Double-A Jackson on April 9. He suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on April 15 because of stiffness in his shoulder.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jackson on April 3. He might be able to return in late April.

