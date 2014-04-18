Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Not only is Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino off to strong start at the plate this season, he is getting things done with his arm behind the dish. The 22-year-old threw out three runners attempting to steal this season, including two of the Texas Rangers’ better baserunners (Alex Rios and Elvis Andrus) Wednesday night.

Zunino was working on his throwing technique with Seattle coaches Trent Jewett and Mike Rojas.

The results are obvious.

”I thought he threw the ball extremely well,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Trent and Mike have done a nice job making sure he’s in real good position to throw and is moving toward his target. But the other part of that is the pitchers giving him a chance to throw guys out.

“When you’re 1.5 or 1.6 (seconds) to the plate, you don’t have much of an opportunity to throw anybody out. He’s made some good throws this year and had no chance because we didn’t hold the runners, so we’re starting to do a better job of that as well.”

Zunino took Thursday’s 8-6 loss at Texas off, with John Buck getting the start. Zunino, who is hitting .277 with three home runs, should back in the lineup Friday at Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 1-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young is making his second start of the season and third appearance in the series opener at Miami on Friday. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings against Oakland, allowing four hits, in his only other start April 13. That was his first start since Sept. 29, 2012, at Atlanta while pitching for the New York Mets.

--2B Robinson Cano started for the first time at designated hitter Thursday and also hit his first home run as a Mariner. His three-run shot in the third cut Texas’ lead to 4-2, although the Rangers eventually won 8-6.

--RF Corey Hart was in the outfield for the first time since July 27, 2012, while with the Milwaukee Brewers. That was before two microfracture knee surgeries cost Hart the entire 2013 season. Hart started at designated hitter 10 times this season. He has a team-high four homers.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez had the shortest start by a Mariner this season (ND, 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R-ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 62 pitches/35 strikes). He allowed 13 earned runs in 11.0 innings in his last three starts.

--RHP Stephen Pryor, who went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 while he continued to recover from right triceps surgery in August 2013, was activated April 17. He was then immediately sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.

--1B Ji-Man Choi, a top prospect in the Seattle Mariners’ farm system, was suspended for 50 games on Thursday by Major League Baseball after testing positive for methandienone, a performance-enhancing drug. The Mariners placed him on the restricted list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll be OK. We’re only 15 games into the season. I like what I saw today. I like the resiliency of this club. We really battled back and never really gave up.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after an 8-6 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (sprained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw bullpen sessions April 9, April 12 and April 15. The Mariners are targeting the end of April for a probable return.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Class A High Desert on April 4, then pitched for Double-A Jackson on April 9. He suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on April 15 because of stiffness in his shoulder.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones