Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Seattle Mariners are slumping at the moment, but good news appears to be on the horizon.

On Monday, “King” Felix Hernandez takes the mound against a Houston Astros lineup he should dominate. After all, he leads the majors with 39 strikeouts, which is an average of 12.4 per nine innings. That’s higher than his career-high 9.5 average last season, when he went 12-10 with a 3.04 ERA.

Hernandez, who turned 28 earlier this month, is already a four-time All-Star. He just needs to avoid the late-season slumps that have haunted him the past two years. He went 0-4 with a 6.62 ERA in his final six starts of 2012 and 1-6 with a 5.77 ERA in his final eight starts last season.

On Tuesday, the Mariners expect to have another All-Star, Hisashi Iwakuma, 32, on the mound. And even though that mound will be at Triple-A Tacoma while he recovers from a finger injury that has kept him out all season, the Mariners know the importance of getting Iwakuma back.

Last season, he went 14-6 with a 2.66 ERA, which was third-best in the American League. He did not lose a game after August 10 and did not allow a run in his last 23 innings, using his forkball to finish third in the Cy Young voting.

After their big two pitchers, the Mariners would love to have two youngsters next in their rotation -- but both are also hurt at the moment. Left-hander James Paxton, 25, and right-handed rookie Taijuan Walker, 21, both throw in the 92-97-mph range.

Walker is ranked the second-best pitching prospect in baseball, and Paxton was a major success in his brief trial in the bigs last season, going 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Paxton has the best curve in the organization.

Also part of the Mariners’ plan is left-hander Danny Hultzen, 24, who was the second overall pick in the 2011 draft out of the University of Virginia. Hultzen is sitting out this season due to a shoulder injury but could be part of the rotation in 2015.

Walker and Paxton’s injuries will be re-evaluated in a week, but the Mariners are hoping to get both of them -- along with Iwakuma -- back next month.

So that’s the Mariners’ plan: Hernandez, Iwakuma, Paxton, Walker and 25-year-old Roenis Elias forming a stellar rotation, offseason free-agent acquisition Robinson Cano lifting an offense that has had the lowest batting average in the AL for five straight years and the team in general combining to end a playoff drought that is currently at 12 years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-11

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA) at Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (3-0, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez starts Monday against the Houston Astros. Hernandez leads the majors with 39 strikeouts, which is an average of 12.4 per nine innings. That’s higher than his career-high 9.5 average last season, when he went 12-10 with a 3.04 ERA. Hernandez, who turned 28 earlier this month, is already a four-time All-Star and the unquestioned ace of the staff.

--RHP Brandon Maurer, who was 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four Triple-A appearances this season, pitched well Sunday in his first major-league appearance of the season. Maurer, 23, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one run.

--SS Nick Franklin started Sunday against the Marlins. Several teams, including the New York Mets, have tried to trade for Franklin, a 23-year-old switch-hitter who is considered to have a bright future. He hit 12 homers and had 45 RBIs last season after taking over at 2B in May. But he lost his job when the Mariners signed 2B Robinson Cano to a $240-million contract. Franklin started this season at Triple A, where he tore it up, hitting .395 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 11 games. The Mariners promoted him to the majors on April 16, and he tripled on the first pitch he saw. But he has seen little action since, stuck behind SS Brad Miller. On Sunday against Miami, he went 0-for-3 with a crucial strikeout in the ninth, lowering his batting average to .083.

--OF James Jones was sent back to Triple A before Sunday’s game, opening a roster spot for RHP Brandon Maurer. Jones got just one at-bat while he was up, getting an infield hit while making his big-league debut. He became the 21st Mariners player to get a hit on his first big-league at-bat. Jones flashed speed on the play, and now he goes back to Triple A, where he was hitting .310 at the time of his promotion. A fourth-round pick of Seattle in 2009, Jones is hoping to return quickly. He needs to continue to show pop in his bat. He had two doubles, one triple and four homers in 11 games at Triple A this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities to get some things done, and we didn’t do it. That’s what happens when you have a losing streak. ... We have to keep on searching.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Marlins lost their sixth straight game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (finger) is expected to begin his rehab assignment April 22 at Triple A Tacoma.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start for Class A High Desert on April 4, then pitched for Double-A Jackson on April 9. He suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on April 15 because of stiffness in his shoulder.

--LHP James Paxton (sore left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Brandon Maurer

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

============