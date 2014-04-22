Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- In his worst start of the season, Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez was still able to provide something Seattle desperately needed.

His seven-inning performance in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros, which included six Houston runs off a season-worst seven hits from Hernandez, helped preserve a bullpen that definitely needed some rest. An injury-riddled starting rotation was beginning to overtax the bullpen to give Mariners fans a sense of deja vu. Last year’s bullpen was lights-out over the first half of the season but fell off the map after the All-Star break -- due in large part to overuse.

Hernandez made it through an eight-batter sixth inning to pitch a 1-2-3 seventh before manager Lloyd McClendon had to go to the pen. Hernandez’s 96-pitch performance was his worst outing of the season -- it also marked his first loss in five starts this year -- and yet he was able to get through seven innings for the fourth start in a row.

Hernandez’s importance is magnified this season as the starting rotation struggles to stay healthy. No. 2 starter Hisashi Iwakuma has yet to start because of a strained finger ligament that kept him out all spring, but he could be close to a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma. Star rookies James Paxton and Taijuan Walker are currently on the disabled list, leaving the Mariners to lean on rookie Roenis Elias, veteran Chris Young and Triple-A call-ups Blake Beavan and Brandon Maurer to fill in as starters.

Seattle’s bullpen has once again been one of the strengths of the team this April, with the exception of an eighth inning that has seen opponents outscore the Mariners 17-0, but McClendon would love to see more quality starts to give the relievers some time off.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-12

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-2, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brad Miller, the Mariners’ usual No. 2 hitter, was dropped to ninth in the order for Monday’s game. Miller went 3-for-23 on Seattle’s recent road trip and was hitless in 10 consecutive at-bats heading into Monday’s game. The shakeup didn’t help Miller’s fortunes, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 7-2 loss to Houston. He’s now batting .187 on the season.

--LF Dustin Ackley moved into the No. 2 slot in the batting order Monday, but it didn’t seem to do much for his game. He struck out on each of his first three at-bats, going 0-for-4 as his season batting average dropped 17 points to .262.

--RHP Felix Hernandez had his worst outing of the season Monday, and his final numbers didn’t tell the whole story. Seattle’s ace only got charged with two earned runs off seven hits over seven innings of work, but he got off the hook with four unearned runs in the sixth. An error on 3B Kyle Seager kept the inning alive, but Hernandez got hit hard by allowing three extra-base hits in the eight-batter inning.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder soreness) is scheduled to meet with a doctor on Wednesday, at which time he could get cleared for some light throwing later in the week. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder.

--LHP James Paxton, who is currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained lat muscle, won’t be available until late May. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Monday that Paxton’s original timetable was six to eight weeks. Paxton jumped out to a 2-0 record and 2.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season but had his second start cut short because of discomfort in the lat area. The Mariners had not announced a timetable for his return until Monday.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his three latest starts. He is coming off his worst outing of the season, a two-inning performance that saw Ramirez allow five earned runs on six hits. The control that was Ramirez’s trademark asset earlier in his career has been shoddy this season, as evidenced by his eight walks and six strikeouts over the past three starts. The first inning has been Ramirez’s Achilles heel in his past two starts, which have seen him allow a total of five earned runs in the opening frame. He is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I see energy, but I don’t see a lot of execution right now -- on a lot of different fronts. Listen, it’s a work in progress. We’ll be OK. It’s our 19th game of the season.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Marlins lost their seventh straight game Monday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained lat muscle) won’t be available until late May. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Monday that Paxton’s original timetable was six to eight weeks.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder soreness) is scheduled to meet with a doctor on Wednesday, at which time he could get cleared for some light throwing later in the week. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (finger) is expected to begin his rehab assignment April 22 at Triple A Tacoma.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Brandon Maurer

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

===