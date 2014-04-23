Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

Iwakuma makes strides in injury rehab

SEATTLE -- Tuesday ended up being a pretty good day on the Hisashi Iwakuma rehab front, even if rain washed out his scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma.

Iwakuma, who has yet to pitch in a real game at any level since the end of the 2013 season, took the mound at Safeco Field to throw a four-inning simulated game before Tuesday’s tilt with the Houston Astros. His 58-pitch performance created plenty of optimism.

“I thought he had better finish to his fastball, better finish to the breaking ball. I thought he was sharp,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters. “The fastball had that little bump right at the end. I was very pleased with what I saw (Tuesday).”

Through an interpreter, Iwakuma said that he was encouraged by the outing.

“The ball jumped out of my hand pretty well today and I feel pretty close to the regular season,” he told The Seattle Times.

The Mariners’ No. 2 starter, and most effective pitcher, last season is trying to come back from a finger injury that forced him to miss the entire spring. He’s also now dealing with a blister that developed once Iwakuma began throwing again earlier this month. Iwakuma said after his simulated game that the blister isn’t much of a concern; he pitched through one over the first month of last season and dominated hitters.

The big question is still when Iwakuma will be ready to make his Mariners season debut. His next step is a likely rehab stint at Tacoma, but McClendon wasn’t saying how many starts he’ll need there before being major league-ready.

“We’ll see,” McClendon said. “But you have to be patient.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-13

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 7.36) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 0-0, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained tendon in his finger, had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out Tuesday. In lieu of the rehab start, Iwakuma threw a four-inning simulated game before Tuesday’s Mariners-Astros game at Safeco Field. “The ball jumped out of my hand pretty well today and I feel pretty close to the regular season,” Iwakuma told The Seattle Times after the 58-pitch session. Manager Lloyd McClendon told The Times that Iwakuma was “sharp” and added that he was “very pleased with what I saw.”

--DH Corey Hart extended his hitting streak to six games with a second-inning single Tuesday, but that base hit was quickly forgotten when he got thrown out at second base trying to leg out a double.

--LF Dustin Ackley hasn’t fared well since moving into the No. 2 spot in the Mariners’ batting order. Through the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game, he had gone 0-for-6 with six strikeouts in that slot. Ackley struck out in his first three at-bats of Tuesday’s game before grounding out to finish off his 0-for-4 performance.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up home runs in each of the first two innings Tuesday night, but he settled down to throw one of his best outings of the season. He allowed three earned runs off just three hits over six innings of work, striking out eight. But it wasn’t enough for the offensively challenged Mariners, as Ramirez suffered his third loss in as many decisions since winning his season debut.

--1B Justin Smoak hit his first home run from the right side this season when he took Houston LHP Raul Valdes deep in Tuesday’s seventh inning. Smoak’s first two home runs came from the left side of the plate, where he hit 18 of his 20 homers last season.

--SS Brad Miller ended an 0-for-15 slump with his eighth-inning double. The hit -- a ground-rule double that bounced over the fence in centerfield -- was Miller’s first since April 17.

--CF Abraham Almonte, the Mariners’ leadoff hitter, struck out three times Tuesday to run his season total to a team-high 31.

--RHP Chris Young has had vastly different results over his first two starts with Seattle, and the Mariners are hoping he reverts to his old ways Wednesday afternoon. Young’s first start with the Mariners was an encouraging performance that saw him scatter four hits over six shutout innings, and then he got touched up for four runs off seven hits and three walks in an April 18 loss at Miami. Opposing batters were hitting the ball hard in both of his starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just trying to do a little too much.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners extended their losing streak to eight games with Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Houston. Over the past four games, Seattle has scored a total of just six runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (finger) is on the 15-day disabled list. He had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out April 22. In lieu of the rehab start, Iwakuma threw a four-inning simulated game. “The ball jumped out of my hand pretty well today and I feel pretty close to the regular season,” Iwakuma told The Seattle Times after the 58-pitch session. Manager Lloyd McClendon told The Times that Iwakuma was “sharp” and added that he was “very pleased with what I saw.”

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) was placed on the disabled list April 9. He won’t be available until late May. Manager Lloyd McClendon said April 21 that Paxton’s original timetable was six-to-eight weeks. He could begin throwing after meeting with team doctor April 23.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder soreness) is scheduled to meet with a doctor on Wednesday, at which time he could get cleared for some light throwing later in the week. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He could begin throwing after meeting with team doctor April 23.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Brandon Maurer

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero