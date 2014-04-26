Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners closer Fernando Rodney blew his last save opportunity and waited eight days for another chance.

On Friday night, he almost dropped the ball again.

Only an acrobatic catch and double-play tag of first base by first baseman Justin Smoak saved Rodney from disaster again in the Mariners’ 6-5 win over Texas. Rodney came on with Seattle leading 6-3 and gave up a hit to open the ninth inning. After a fielder’s choice putout at second, Rodney gave up a single and hit a batter to load the bases. He then walked in two consecutive runs, pulling the Rangers within 6-5, before Smoak stabbed a screaming liner off the bat of Adrian Beltre to finish off the win.

Rodney had converted three consecutive save chances earlier this month but has now allowed two runs in each of his past two opportunities. His shaky ninth inning Friday resulted in a fourth save, but the Mariners have to be at least a little concerned about their closer position.

The two runs Rodney walked in Friday night were the first earned runs charged against him in save situations, but he has been anything but lights out. In seven of his eight appearances this season, he has allowed a baserunner. He has given up a hit in six of his appearances and walked two batters in another.

Rodney has now walked 10 batters this season, as compared to five strikeouts.

His job as closer is probably not in jeopardy for the time being, but stay tuned. Another performance like the one Friday night, and Rodney might be watching from the bullpen while someone like Danny Farquhar, Charlie Furbush or Tom Wilhelmsen gets the ball in a save situation.

RECORD: 9-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 4.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, marking his second stint of the season with the Mariners. Luetge made two appearances in Seattle earlier this year, allowing two earned runs in one inning of work. He was recalled to take the roster spot vacated when starter Erasmo Ramirez was sent down.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who was optioned to Class A High Desert on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch Sunday so that he stays on schedule for his spot in the Mariners’ rotation. Seattle could recall him before his next start, but the Thursday off day allowed the Mariners to go with four starters for now. Ramirez was struggling, with a 1-3 record and 6.75 ERA in his first five starts of the season.

--OF Cole Gillespie, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, was batting eighth in the lineup Friday night. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted for a left-handed pinch hitter in the eighth.

--OF Nick Franklin had only two hits during his latest stint with the Mariners, so Seattle sent him back to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Franklin was Seattle’s everyday second baseman over the second half of 2013 but became the odd man out when the Mariners signed 2B Robinson Cano in free agency.

--1B Justin Smoak was in on the two most important plays of Friday night’s win over Texas. His two-run double in the eighth gave Seattle its first lead of the game, then Smoak ended the victory with a diving catch and double-play tag at first for the 6-5 win.

--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his fourth save of the season Friday night, but he didn’t make it easy on himself. The Mariners’ closer came into the game with a three-run lead, loaded the bases, then walked in two runs before 1B Justin Smoak bailed him out with a diving catch and double play to finish off the 6-5 win.

--SS Willie Bloomquist got his first start at shortstop this season Friday, when he batted second and had two hits. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

--RHP Felix Hernandez, Saturday’s scheduled starter, endured his worst inning of the season last time out, having allowed four runs off four hits -- three of them went for extra bases --- in a single frame. He’s also facing a Texas team Saturday that has had a lot of success against him: Hernandez’s career marks against the Rangers include a 12-21 record and 4.10 ERA. Hernandez allowed just one run over seven innings of work against Texas earlier this season, only to get a no-decision after the bullpen let him down.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is something that can be uplifting. Hopefully, we’ll feed off this and come back (Saturday) ready to play.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after his team held on for a 6-5 win over Texas on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out April 22. In lieu of the rehab start, Iwakuma threw a four-inning simulated game. “The ball jumped out of my hand pretty well today and I feel pretty close to the regular season,” Iwakuma told The Seattle Times after the 58-pitch session. He is now scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on April 27. Iwakuma (finger) has not pitched in a game at any level since the end of the 2013 season, and the Mariners are hoping he won’t need too many rehab starts before the No. 2 starter is ready to join the big club.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) was placed on the disabled list April 9. He won’t be available until late May. Manager Lloyd McClendon said April 21 that Paxton’s original timetable was six-to-eight weeks. He met with team doctor April 23 and has been cleared to start playing catch April 25.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He met with a doctor on April 23, and was cleared to start playing catch April 28.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) left the game April 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) left the April 14 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

