Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

The first difference about Robinson Cano is the facial hair and the second difference is the corner locker inside the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium.

Cano didn’t circle the date on his calendar, but his return to New York after nine years as a Yankee was a chance for him to thank the fans. Cano used the forum of an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Monday and a pregame press conference on Tuesday.

“That was a lot of fun,” Cano said. “I had fun with it. Those are things that I had a great experience. I know I‘m not a Yankee anymore but I have to understand the fans. They’re not going to cheer for you here, they’re going to boo you because you’re on the opposite team.”

Two things Cano would prefer not to discuss is how he joined Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports agency, a branch of Creative Artists Agency, or why he said he felt disrespected by the Yankees, who made him an offer of seven years, $175 million.

“I know you tried that one,” said Cano, in response to the final question about being disrespected. “I don’t want to disrespect you, but I said earlier I don’t want to talk about the past. I already talked about that. I said what I had to say.”

Cano is 25 games into his 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners and like he did on the Yankees, he is playing every day. In his return to New York, he heard mostly boos at every turn, including a brief chant of “You Sold Out” while in the field in the first inning. He finished 1-for-5 in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Yankees.

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias 1-2, 2.52 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 3-0, 2.15 ERA)

--LHP Roenis Elias makes his sixth career start Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Elias did not get a decision in his last outing on Friday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings against Texas. Elias has allowed three runs or less in four of five starts and when he did so for the first three, he was the third pitcher in Seattle history to allow two runs or less while pitching at least five innings in his first three starts.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will pitch somewhere Friday. Whether that is in Houston is unknown for Iwakuma, who threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Iwakuma made a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma in Las Vegas and in the 83-pitch outing, the reports said that his command was average but there wasn’t any problem with his torn tendon in his right middle finger.

--3B Kyle Seager was named the American League’s Co-Player of the week along with Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu. Seager batted .409 with five home runs and 11 RBIs and a 1.549 OPS in six games from April 21-27.

--LF Logan Morrison remained away from the Mariners as he continues battling a strained right hamstring that has cost him 13 games since April 13. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.

--RHP Tajuan Walker played catch Monday and the Mariners said there were not any problems. Walker has been on the DL since March 21 with right shoulder impingement.

--LHP James Paxton also played catch and reported no setbacks. Paxton has been on the DL since April 9 with a strained left latissiumus dorsi muscle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I watched him on the flight and he was just sick as a dog and to see him battling and come out today (was great). He sent me a text message at 2:00 this afternoon and said I‘m going to be back there and ready to go for you big man and just his attitude, he’s a tough kid. He’s mature beyond his years and he’s really impressive.” -- RHP Chris Young, of C Mike Zunino, who ended up getting a career-high four hits and helping the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Yankees Tuesday.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (torn tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out April 22, so he threw a four-inning simulated game. He made his first official rehab start for Tacoma on April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 29 and will pitch somewhere May 2.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He played catch at 45 feet April 25 and was scheduled to be re-evaluated. He threw again April 29 and reported no setbacks. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He met with a doctor on April 23, and played catch April 28. The Mariners said there weren’t any problems.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

Mike Zunino

John Buck

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie