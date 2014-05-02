Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Had heavy rain not pelted the New York area from the end of Tuesday through all of Wednesday, Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez would have started against the New York Yankees.

He was slated to start Thursday night, but the Mariners decided to give him an extra day since Hernandez has thrown 41 1/3 innings, which is similar to the 42 2/3 innings from last April.

Hernandez won his first three starts by allowing five earned runs, 14 hits and striking out 30 hitters, facing the Oakland Athletics twice and the Los Angeles Angels once.

In his last three outings, Hernandez allowed 10 runs (six earned) and 16 hits over 20 innings in two starts against the Texas Rangers and one against the Houston Astros. In those starts, Hernandez has 17 strikeouts and five walks.

Manager Lloyd McLendon believes that Hernandez was taxed even as his velocity on his sinker and four-seam fastball stayed consistent with his first three starts. The difference is Hernandez’s use of the changeup as he threw just two in the first three starts but has thrown 62 in his last three at an average speed of 89.8 miles per hour.

“Felix has been taxed quite a bit,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Thursday’s game. “He’s pitched on regular rest for quite a while. It’s an opportunity to get him where we need him to be. His last two outings have not been sterling outings -- I think you would all agree with that. This is a chance to freshen him up and get him back on the right track.”

Besides having Hernandez on an extra day of rest, McLendon will have right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma back in the rotation. Iwakuma will make his season debut Saturday after missing time with a torn extensor tendon in his right middle finger.

Iwakuma was injured in an offseason workout and prevented him from building arm strength until late in spring training. Iwakuma did not pitch in an actual game until he threw 83 pitches in four innings of a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma and Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old finished third in the AL Cy Young voting last season after going 14-6 with a 2.66 ERA in 33 starts.

After Thursday, the Mariners have a respectable 3.57 team ERA even without Iwakuma and with prospects James Paxton and Taijuan Walker sidelined.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez 3-1, 2.40 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock 3-0, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez could have started Thursday even with the rainout Wednesday but once that happened the Mariners decided to push him back a day to Friday’s series opener in Houston. They did so because even though the 41 1/3 innings he threw in April are similar to last year’s pace, they felt that his last three outings were not the best and that rest could help.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is a possibility to make his season debut Saturday. Iwakuma got a late start on building arm strength in spring training due to a torn tendon in his right middle finger suffered in an offseason workout. He did not pitch in a game until throwing 83 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma in a rehab game Sunday.

--OF Abraham Almonte started in 24 of the first 25 games and batted leadoff in 23 of them. He also leads the American League with 39 strikeouts having struck out in 21 games. He batted .304 during a modest five-game hitting streak from April 14-18 but since that point Almonte has four hits in his last 24 at-bats while striking out 14 times and seeing his on-base percentage drop 49 points to .248.

--OF Michael Saunders will likely be in Seattle’s lineup again after getting a season-high three hits. Saunders was 1-for-8 lifetime against New York RHP Hiroki Kuroda but had two of his hits against him while raising his average from .179 to .233

--LHP Roenis Elias is the 12th Mariners rookie to have a double-digit strikeout game and he did so by using his curveball for eight of those strikeouts and throwing it 41 times. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only Elias and Tampa Bay LHP Matt Moore have had double-digit strikeout games in their Yankee Stadium debut.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on, when he was throwing it for strikes, he was able to throw for it a strike and put guys away. At that point, you have to go to it, but he was able to throw the fastball enough for strikes too to keep the guys off the curveball. He threw everything else so they just couldn’t sit on it. I thought that was a big job done by him.” -- Seattle Mariners C Mike Zunino, on LHP Roenis Elias, who got a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings of a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (torn tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out April 22, so he threw a four-inning simulated game. He made his first official rehab start for Tacoma on April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 29 and could make his season debut May 3.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He played catch at 45 feet April 25 and was scheduled to be re-evaluated. He threw again April 29 and reported no setbacks. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He met with a doctor on April 23, and played catch April 28. The Mariners said there weren’t any problems.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie