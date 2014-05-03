Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Having endured an opening month of the season without three expected cogs on their rotation, the Seattle Mariners will welcome one of those components back on Saturday against the Houston Astros.

Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, who finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season, will make his 2014 debut after missing the opening month with a torn extensor tendon in his right middle finger. In his lone rehab start on April 27, Iwakuma allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over four innings.

“It wasn’t easy (waiting),” Iwakuma said. “I’ve never been in this kind of situation before, but at the same time you don’t want to lose your focus. You want to take it one step at a time. To be back at this stage, I‘m happy that I‘m here today and starting again.”

Iwakuma went 14-6 with a 2.66 ERA last season over 33 starts. His ERA ranked third in the AL as did his batting average against (.220) and quality starts (23). The Mariners have scuffled about with right-hander Taijuan Walker and lefty James Paxton sidelined. Iwakuma will be limited to roughly 100 pitches, but his return represents a boon.

“Anytime you can go back-to-back all-star pitchers in your rotation -- that’s pretty good,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, said referring to Felix Hernandez and Iwakuma. “Obviously that’s going to be a big lift for us.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel 2-1, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez failed to pitch six innings for the first time this season, snapping a streak of six consecutive quality starts to open the season. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 consecutive starts dating back to last season, and finished his night allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

--3B Kyle Seager, last week’s American League Co-Player of the Week, delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning and has hit safely in each of his last six games. Over his last 12 games Seager is hitting .349 (15-for-43) with two doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs.

--CF Abraham Almonte batted ninth for the first time this season, having spent 23 of his previous 24 starts hitting atop the order. He entered the weekend batting .204/.248/.301 but ceded his spot to RF Michael Saunders. Almonte finished 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout and two errors, his fourth and fifth on the season.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and make his first start of the season on Saturday. Iwakuma finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season and missed the first month of this season with a torn extensor tendon in his right middle finger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still feel bad. I still have to go out there and do my job.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, who was battling illness and left after five innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (torn tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29 and was activated May 3, when he will make his season debut.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He played catch at 45 feet April 25 and was scheduled to be re-evaluated. He threw again April 29 and reported no setbacks. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He met with a doctor on April 23, and played catch April 28. The Mariners said there weren’t any problems.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie