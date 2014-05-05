Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon had to do some juggling with his bullpen on Sunday in the series finale against the Houston Astros, and while Seattle escaped with an 8-7 win in the rubber match, Seattle relievers gave a roller-coaster ride of weekend performances.

The Mariners optioned left-hander Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for starter Hisashi Iwakuma on Saturday. Another one of their left-handers, Charlie Furbush, continued his struggles on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits without retiring a batter. Furbush, who took the loss on Friday, saw his ERA swell to 7.71.

“Sure, I‘m a little concerned,” McClendon said. “I‘m concerned with his command, his ability to execute his pitches. We’re just going to continue to give him touches and feels in the bullpen. Regardless of how disappointed I am with how he’s going about it lately, he’s a big, big part of what we’re going to be and our success this year. We need Charlie Furbush to be successful. We’ve got to get him right.”

McClendon burned through four relievers on Saturday while the Mariners struggled to protect a 9-2 lead. He was forced to use closer Fernando Rodney for more than one inning and entered the finale with both Rodney and right-hander Yoervis Medina, who pitched Friday and Saturday, unavailable. Right-hander Danny Farquhar labored for two innings, longer than McClendon wanted, yet recorded his first save.

“No, I didn’t want that,” McClendon said. “It is what it is and we were where we were at that time but he did a great job and our bullpen is cleaned up as a result of it. ”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 1-0, 3.04 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 4-0, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after serving as a pinch runner in the series finale against the Astros. Almonte was bumped from the top of the batting order and subsequently benched during the weekend after posting a slash line of .198/.248/.292 in 27 games (25 starts).

--2B Robinson Cano drilled an RBI triple to center field in the third inning to stretch his streak of reaching base safely against the Astros to 17 games. Cano added a single in the ninth inning and is batting .338 (22-for-65) in his career against the Astros.

--CF Michael Saunders finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Sunday and is now batting .444 (8-for-18) with four RBIs batting atop the order. With CF Abraham Almonte optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, Saunders will remain the Mariners’ leadoff hitter. Saunders is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with six RBIs over his last 20 games.

--C John Buck went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, setting a single-game season high for hits. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 29, 2013 against the Milwaukee Brewers and marked his 10th career multi-double game and first since July 20, 2010 at Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A big hurdle to get over there. It was nice. It felt good to ... get out of it.” -- RHP Brandon Maurer, of getting out of a shaky fifth inning of Sunday’s 8-7 win over Houston.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (torn tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29 and was activated May 3, when he will make his season debut.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He played catch at 45 feet April 25 and was scheduled to be re-evaluated. He threw again April 29 and reported no setbacks. He’s playing catch as of May 3 and is expected to throw bullpen session week of May 5. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He met with a doctor on April 23, and played catch April 28. The Mariners said there weren’t any problems. He’s playing catch as of May 3 and is expected to throw bullpen session week of May 5.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Michael Saunders

OF Corey Hart

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

