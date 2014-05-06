Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A pair of twenty-something center fielders traded places Monday in the Mariners’ organization.

Seattle sent struggling Abraham Almonte to Tacoma and called up James Jones from the Triple-A club.

Almonte started 25 of the Mariners’ first 29 games -- all in center field -- but he was batting just .198 with five doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs.

“He struggled for quite a while,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of the 24-year-old Almonte before Seattle’s 4-2 victory against the Oakland A‘s. “I don’t think it was something that took any of us by surprise. The fact is we believed in him. I still believe in him. I think he’s going to be an everyday player at the big-league level. He’s not the first player who’s had to go back. That’s what I told him. Go back, play hard, work hard. When there’s a need, you’ll be back here.”

Jones, 25, was batting .313 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games for Tacoma. Earlier this season, he appeared in one game for Seattle, going 1-for-1 on April 18 against the Miami Marlins in his major league debut. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Monday night in the eighth inning and remained in the game in center field.

“Very talented young man,” McClendon said of Jones. “He’s been touted for his defense as well as stealing bases. I think he should hit at this level. We’ll find out. He’s got an opportunity.”

McClendon said he kept the left-handed-hitting Jones out of the starting lineup Monday night because he didn’t like the matchup against A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir.

“He’s going to play,” McClendon said. “I just didn’t want to play him against Kazmir, but he’s going to play.”

McClendon said he would use Jones primarily against right-handers but also occasionally against lefties, depending on the matchup.

Jones said he made it back to the Mariners faster than he expected, but he used his time at Tacoma to prepare himself.

“It was the same approach,” Jones said. “Go out there and play hard, find energy for the team and keep sticking with the approach I have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Roenis Elias, 2-2, 3.09 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-0, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young (2-0) allowed just two runs on three hits over six innings and got the win Monday as Seattle beat Oakland 4-2. The Mariners signed Young as a free agent March 27 after he was released by Washington. Until this season, he hadn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2012 with the New York Mets as he battled back from shoulder surgery. Young said his shoulder feels healthy but he hasn’t recaptured his peak form.

--RF Stefen Romero hit his first career home run Monday, a solo shot off A’s LHP Scott Kazmir with two outs in the fifth inning. Romero’s blast gave Seattle a 3-2 lead, and the Mariners went on to win 4-2. Romero hit 50 home runs during three minor league seasons, including a franchise-record three grand slams last year for Triple-A Tacoma. None of those blasts compared to his first big-league homer for the rookie. “You can’t really feel it,” Romero said. “That’s the thing. No vibration. Nothing. When it comes off the barrel, it just feels like a hot knife coming through butter. That’s the best way I can explain it. Just left a changeup up.” Romero went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

--OF Michael Saunders continued his hot streak Monday night, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run in the Mariners’ 4-2 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Saunders is 10-for-23 over his past five games as the leadoff hitter. Saunders, who hit the ball hard in all five of his at-bats Monday, raised his average to .274.

--LHP Charlie Furbush appeared to have pitched his way out of his late-inning role, but manager Lloyd McClendon called on him in the seventh inning Monday night with runners on first and second, no outs and the Mariners protecting a 4-2 lead against Oakland. Furbush got A’s DH Alberto Callaspo, the only batter he faced, to hit into a double play. “Charlie did a nice job,” McClendon said. “He’s been working hard, trying to find that release point. Tonight was a big lift for him.” Before Monday, Furbush failed to retire any of the previous six batters he faced. He entered the game 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA, which fell to 7.20.

--CF James Jones was recalled Monday from Triple-A Tacoma, replacing CF Abraham Almonte, who was optioned to Tacoma. Jones, 25, was batting .313 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games for Tacoma. Earlier this season he appeared in one game for Seattle, going 1-for-1 on April 18 against Miami in his major league debut. Almonte started 25 of the Mariners’ first 29 games -- all in center field -- but he was batting just .198 with five doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stuff-wise, I‘m not there yet. I don’t know if I’ll ever be. I’ve had three shoulder operations. There are some differences I‘m seeing that I‘m getting a little bit quicker contact, which is allowing me to pitch a little deeper into games as compared to the past when my stuff was a little bit better. ... I‘m going to keep working, keep trying to get better. I feel like my arm strength’s going to get better and the results will continue to be there.” -- RHP Chris Young, who returned to the majors after missing more than a year following shoulder surgery. He is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA after leading the Mariners to a 4-2 win over the Oakland A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He was still playing catch as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of April 30, the team did not think he was close to starting a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie