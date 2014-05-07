Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano tried his best Tuesday to sidestep a controversy ignited by former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera.

In excerpts of Rivera’s new autobiography, “The Closer,” that appeared in the New York Daily News, Rivera questioned Cano’s passion for the game.

“This guy has so much talent I don’t know where to start. ... There is no doubt that he is a Hall-of-Fame caliber (player). It’s just a question of whether he finds the drive you need to get there,” Rivera wrote. “I don’t think Robby burns to be the best. ... You don’t see that red-hot passion in him that you see in most elite players.”

Cano reacted calmly to Rivera’s criticism before the Mariners’ 8-3 win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

“Everybody has a different opinion,” Cano said. “That’s his opinion, and I have to respect his opinion. I don’t want to comment. I‘m not going to go too far into this. That’s the only thing I can say.”

Rivera also had high praise for Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, another barb sent Cano’s way.

“Nobody plays harder, gives more, wants to win more,” Rivera wrote of Pedroia. “He comes at you hard for 27 outs. It’s a special thing to see. If I have to win one game, I’d have a hard time taking anybody over Dustin Pedroia as my second baseman.”

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon pointed to Cano’s history of never missing more than three games in any of his final seven seasons with the Yankees as proof of his passion for baseball.

”Extremely proud, I‘m humbled and I feel blessed to be able to manage a guy of Robinson Cano’s character and his ability to play the game of baseball,“ McClendon said. ”He’s a Seattle Mariner, and I‘m proud to have him. One thing I know about human nature, I don’t know what Robinson Cano is feeling inside, just like you don’t know what I‘m feeling inside. It’s impossible for me to justify that or answer that. All I can tell you is check the book, he plays 160, 162 games a year. I think that’s pretty good passion.

“The last nine years, he’s been the best second baseman in baseball, offensively and defensively, and the awards and the numbers back it up.”

Cano has started all 31 games for the Mariners this season. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday night. He is batting .298 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 18 RBIs.

“Everybody knows I play 160 games,” Cano said. “How does Mariano feel? I respect that and I‘m always going to have respect for him, a guy that I spent nine years with him and for me is always going to be the best closer. That’s how I feel.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Game 1, Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.53 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-2, 5.01 ERA); Game 2, Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-3, 6.75 ERA) at Athletics (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Roenis Elias (3-2) won back-to-back starts for the first time in his career Tuesday night in an 8-3 victory against Oakland. The rookie from Cuba allowed three runs on five hits, struck out six, walked three and threw 107 pitches over 6 1/3 innings. After giving up two runs in the second inning, Elias blanked the A’s until LF Yoenis Cespedes, a fellow Cuban defector, hit a leadoff home run in the sixth.

--CF Jason Jones made his first career major league start Tuesday night, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run in the Mariners’ 8-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Jones recorded his first career multi-hit game.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Oakland. Hernandez has had no-decisions in his past two starts, and he hasn’t record a victory since April 11, when he beat the A‘s. Hernandez is 17-7 with a 2.60 ERA in 31 career starts against the A‘s. He is 10-3 with a 2.62 ERA in his past 19 starts against Oakland since 2009.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who joined the Mariners on Tuesday in Oakland, will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will start the second game of a doubleheader against the A‘s. Ramirez made the Mariners’ Opening Day roster and went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA before being optioned to Class A High Desert on April 23. His option was transferred to Tacoma on April 29. Ramirez started against Oakland twice and lost both games. He allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings on April 6 in a 6-3 loss and three runs on five hits over five innings in a 3-1 loss April 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I was a little erratic early. I got my rhythm down and continued to go.” -- LHP Roenis Elias, who threw 6 1/3 effective innings Tuesday in the Mariners’ 8-3 win over the Oakland A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He was still playing catch as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of April 30, the team did not think he was close to starting a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie