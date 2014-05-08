Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Mariners ended a nine-game road trip Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to Oakland in the second game of a doubleheader, but the team headed home to Seattle upbeat and optimistic. For good reason.

Seattle went 7-2 on the trip. The Mariners went 2-0 against the New York Yankees, 2-1 against the Houston Astros and 3-1 against the A‘s, winning the first three games of the series. They beat Oakland 6-4 in 10 innings in the first game Wednesday, even though right-hander Felix Hernandez gave up four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and had no strikeouts for just the third time in his career.

“I think we played great baseball,” catcher Mike Zunino said of the road trip. “It’s definitely a building block and a good stretch for us. Hopefully we can carry that home.”

The Mariners (17-16) are just two games behind the first-place A’s in the American League West.

“Given the travel as it was, it was pretty tough,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of the road trip. “New York to Houston, Houston to Oakland, and to come out of this series 7-2 is just an unbelievable trip in my opinion. Just phenomenal. I was very proud of the team and how they played. Put ourselves in a pretty good position.”

The Mariners open a four-game series Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at Safeco Field.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-2, 2.19 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed four runs on 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision Wednesday in the Mariners’ 6-4 victory in 10 innings against Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader. He walked two had no strikeouts for just the third time in his career and the first time since Aug. 19, 2008, against the Chicago White Sox. He wound up with his third consecutive no-decision and fourth in his past five starts. Hernandez hasn’t won a game since April 11 against Oakland. In his previous start against Houston on Friday, Hernandez was battling the flu and lasted just five innings, his shortest stint of the season.

--1B Justin Smoak collected his major-league-leading 17th two-out RBI Wednesday in the Mariners’ 6-4, 10-inning victory against the Oakland A’s in the first game of a doubleheader. With runners on first and third and the score tied 4-4 in the top of the 10th, Smoak hit a high one-hopper that leaping 1B Daric Barton got a glove on but couldn’t grab. Smoak reached on an infield single, driving in OF Michael Saunders with the go-ahead run. ”Field got hard there at the end, and I was able to bounce one up high,“ Smoak said.” Smoak said he thought he had grounded out when the ball left his bat. “I was pretty mad about it as soon as I hit it. Once it clanked off his glove, I was just trying to get to first,” he said. Smoak also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of the first game. He went 1-for-3 in the nightcap.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma and started the second game of a doubleheader against Oakland, allowing just two runs and six hits over six innings in a 2-0 loss. The Mariners were allowed to add a 26th player to their roster for the doubleheader. Ramirez made the Mariners’ Opening Day roster and was in the rotation, going 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA before being optioned to Class A High Desert on April 27. He made one start for High Desert and one for Tacoma, going a combined 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA. Ramirez started against Oakland twice and lost both games before being demoted. He is 0-5 with a 4.90 ERA all-time against the A‘s.

--2B Robinson Cano, who went 1-for-4 in both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Oakland, has hit safely in 28 of his 33 games this season. Cano, who has started every game, is batting .295 with 19 RBIs and has scored 16 runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I showed what I’ve been doing down in Tacoma. I felt good (about) how I looked in the game.” -- RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who was called up to start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader and pitched well in the Mariners’ 2-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s. Seattle won the first game 6-4 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He was still playing catch as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session during the week of May 5-11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of April 30, the team did not think he was close to starting a rehab assignment.

