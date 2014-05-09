Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Hisashi Iwakuma’s second start of the season went a lot better than his first one did.

The Mariners’ No. 2 starter didn’t show nearly as much rust Thursday night, when he threw eight scoreless innings and was as dominant as ever. His performance made quite a statement about where Iwakuma is on his road back from a finger injury, but manager Lloyd McClendon said the right-hander is still working his way back.

“He’s getting better each and every time out,” McClendon said after Iwakuma led the Mariners to a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. “But there’s a lot more room for improvement. It just goes to show you how good he is.”

Iwakuma, who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting last season, missed all of spring training and made only one rehab start following a January injury to his finger tendon. He looked a bit out of sorts in his Mariners debut last week, a 6 2/3-inning, four-run outing against the Astros in Houston.

In his Thursday start against Kansas City, Iwakuma was markedly more impressive. He dominated the Royals before telling McClendon that he was finished.

“I didn’t want to force anything,” Iwakuma said, while speaking through interpreter Antony Suzuki in the Mariners’ clubhouse. “I felt like I did my part, so that was it.”

It was an encouraging sign for a rotation that is finally starting to get healthy. With rookies Taijuan Walker and James Paxton scheduled to throw bullpen sessions in the coming days, the Mariners could be in line to get their five primary starters back before the end of the month.

“Today I was close to 100 percent,” Iwakuma said. “As the game got deeper, I was able to command all of my pitches.”

Iwakuma’s performance came at a good time, and not just because he is finally starting to contribute to a team that has been surprisingly competitive so far. Seattle (18-16) needed a quality start after Wednesday’s doubleheader in Oakland that included an extra-inning game and saw four relievers get at least a full inning of work.

The Mariners hope the performance is the first of many dominating starts from Iwakuma, whose long road back from a nagging injury appears to be in the rearview mirror.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 2-1, 3.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-0, 6.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton, on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained lat muscle, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday. It is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old southpaw, who is one of the organization’s top prospects. The Mariners’ rotation has survived without several key members thus far, but Seattle is eager to get the youngster back.

--RHP Taijuan Walker, considered the top prospect in the Seattle organization, could be on his way back after struggling with shoulder soreness. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if all goes well, he could start a rehab stint in the near future. The Mariners are being extremely careful with the 21-year-old phenom, who was on a strict innings limit last season and has yet to make a start this year as he battles tenderness in his pitching shoulder.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison (hamstring) is still not ready to go, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Thursday’s game. Morrison re-injured his hamstring while running on the side, and the timetable for his return is up in the air.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, one day after he was called up for a spot start during a doubleheader at Oakland. He allowed just two runs and six hits over six innings in a 2-0 loss to the A‘s, leaving him 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA in six starts for Seattle this year.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his second start of the season Thursday, and he looked to be in midseason form. Coming back from a finger injury that cost him all of spring training and the month of April, Iwakuma threw eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Royals. He allowed just four hits without issuing a walk, and he struck out seven. “Today I was close to 100 percent,” Iwakuma said. “As the game got deeper, I was able to command all of my pitches.”

--SS Brad Miller was thankful to end a dubious streak of four consecutive games with an error Thursday night, but that was about the only good thing that happened to him. Miller went 0-for-3 to drop his season batting average to .173. With 2B/SS Nick Franklin continuing to hit the ball well at Triple-A Tacoma, Miller might be looking over his shoulder soon.

--DH Corey Hart made the Royals pay for intentionally walking 2B Robinson Cano ahead of him in the third inning Thursday. After Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy walked Cano with two outs and a runner on third base, the right-handed-hitting Hart singled home the only run of the game. Hart said he wasn’t overly satisfied to get a hit after seeing the batter in front of him walked intentionally, but he did admit gaining some satisfaction from driving in a run against his former manager: ex-Brewers skipper Ned Yost, now with the Royals.

--RHP Brandon Maurer is looking to bounce back after rough outings in his past two starts. Since a promising starting debut, he has allowed nine earned runs over 8 2/3 innings in two starts. Maurer probably will be in the Mariners’ bullpen or at Triple-A Tacoma when the Seattle rotation gets healthy, but for now it looks as if he probably will have at least two more starts -- including Friday’s scheduled outing against Kansas City -- unless he really struggles the next time out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us everything he had tonight, and probably a little bit more.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who threw eight scoreless innings Thursday in the Mariners’ 1-0 win over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He is expected to throw a bullpen session May 9. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session May 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of May 8, the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie