Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Brad Miller’s struggles at the plate don’t seem to be getting a reprieve, and lately that’s only been part of the young shortstop’s problems.

On Friday night, Miller had a hand in three double plays over the first four innings but also got charged with a costly error -- his fifth in six games. Miller’s throw to second base on a routine groundball was way off target, turning what could have been an inning-ending double play into a pair of unearned runs for the inning.

Miller already has six errors this season, just one fewer than he had during the 68 games he played as a midseason call-up last year. Four of them came in a span of four games earlier this week before his fourth-inning error Friday night.

Miller’s defensive struggles would be somewhat easy to overlook if he was producing at the plate, but that couldn’t be further from fact. His 0-for-2 performance Friday left the 24-year-old shortstop with a .170 batting average, and he’s had just four hits in his past 26 at-bats.

The only thing working in his favor is a lack of viable options. The only other two players to start at shortstop this season are Nick Franklin, who’s currently thriving at Triple-A but mostly plays second base and outfield there, and veteran journeyman Willie Bloomquist. Neither seems like a long-term solution, but the Mariners could be getting closer to giving someone else a look at the position if Miller doesn’t get his game together.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 2.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 2-0, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton, currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained lat muscle, threw a 20-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. It went well enough that Paxton is scheduled to do another session on Sunday. “He didn’t look like he’d missed any time at all,” pitching coach Rick Waits told The Seattle Times after Friday’s session. “We kept his intensity low; it wasn’t near game intensity. (But) you saw the smile on his face when he finished, and you didn’t even have to ask how he felt.”

--3B Kyle Seager was not available Friday night because of the flu. It marked only the third time all season Seager has been out of the lineup. He’s been on a pretty good tear as of late, with a .358 batting average over his past 15 games.

--3B Willie Bloomquist made his third start at the position Friday, when he was filling in for Kyle Seager (flu). Bloomquist nearly botched his first opportunity in the field, throwing wide of second base after fielding a grounder. The play was initially ruled an error, but a replay review showed that 2B Robinson Cano had a toe on the bag when he corralled Bloomquist’s throw. Bloomquist went 0-for-4 with a strikeout from the plate.

--RHP Brandon Maurer gave up 14 hits -- one shy of the club record -- during his Friday night start. The good news was that all of them were singles. He allowed six runs, only four of them earned, over 7 1/3 innings of work.

--SS Brad Miller made another error in Friday’s fourth inning, giving him five in a span of six games. His throwing error on a routine grounder led to two unearned runs as Kansas City opened up a 4-0 lead. Miller wasn’t a total defensive liability, however, as he started three double plays in the first four innings to help struggling starter Brandon Maurer hold the Royals to four runs despite seven hits.

--RHP Chris Young has turned out to be a pretty good find for the Mariners. The veteran starter, who spent all of 2013 in the New York Mets’ minor league system, has earned victories in each of his past two starts. He’s given quality starts in three consecutive outings, allowing just six earned runs over 18 2/3 innings in that span. Young, 34, is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Friday night against Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never feel good about giving up runs and not keeping your team in it, but, like I told (Maurer), this is something we can still build on.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Brandon Maurer after a 6-1 loss to Kansas City on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- 3B Kyle Seager (flu) was not in the lineup May 9.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw a bullpen session May 9. He won’t be available until late May.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he is expected to throw a bullpen session May 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of May 8, the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie