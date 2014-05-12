Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ recent power surge came from an unlikely source over the weekend.

Left fielder Dustin Ackley went into Saturday’s game with just one home run on the season, then he erupted for homers in three consecutive at-bats in a span of less than 24 hours. He hit a solo shot in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kansas City, then added two more solo home runs in back-to-back innings Sunday.

“They both felt great,” Ackley said. “The one (Saturday) felt great. So I‘m just going to try to keep it rolling.”

This is being considered a make-or-break year for Ackley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 major league draft. He struggled through most of the past two seasons, and things got so bad in 2013 that Ackley was sent down to Triple-A and moved from second base into the outfield. The 26-year-old former University of North Carolina star has answered the bell so far this season, as his 3-for-4 performance brought his season batting average up to .264.

Manager Lloyd McClendon, still fuming from the five errors Seattle committed Sunday, was in no mood to talk about Ackley’s power surge after Sunday’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City.

“He’s seeing the ball, and he’s swinging at it,” a miffed McClendon said with a shrug.

Ackley said he’s simply been more opportunistic when seeing a hittable pitch.

“I think I’ve been seeing the ball pretty well,” he said. “I‘m not missing pitches I‘m supposed to hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-1, 2.96 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kyle Seager was back in the Seattle lineup after missing two games with the flu. Seager got off to a rough start with a costly error in the second inning and a strikeout in his first at-bat. But he followed that with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 5-5 on a 1-for-4 afternoon. In Seattle’s last three day games played at home, Seager has four home runs.

--LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained lat muscle) threw another successful bullpen session before Sunday’s game. The Seattle Times reported that Paxton will throw again Wednesday, and if that goes well, he’ll throw a simulated game before making his first rehab start.

--LF Dustin Ackley hit his second and third home runs in two games Sunday, when he led off the third inning with a solo shot and added another homer in the fourth. That gave Ackley three home runs -- all solo homers -- in three consecutive at-bats, dating back to Saturday’s sixth inning. He went 3-for-4 Sunday, with an eighth-inning single to go with his two homers and two RBIs.

--SS Brad Miller came out of an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run double in Sunday’s third inning. With one out and runners on first and third base, Miller lined a ball into the right-center-field gap to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 4-3 game. He struggled after that, failing to drive in a run from second base in the fifth and grounding into a game-ending out in the ninth.

--RF Michael Saunders was not in the lineup Sunday, but the hyperextended knee he suffered one day earlier does not appear to be serious. He came on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game and struck out. The team did preliminary tests on his left knee after the Saturday night injury and decided an MRI was not necessary.

--RF Cole Gillespie wasn’t much of a defensive replacement Sunday afternoon. After replacing pinch hitter Michael Saunders in the top of the ninth inning, Gillespie turned the only ball hit in his direction into a two-error adventure. Gillespie mishandled an Alex Gordon single, then threw the ball away to allow Gordon to reach third base. Gillespie’s two errors gave Seattle five for the night, causing manager Lloyd McClendon to fume: “We kicked ourselves in the (tail) today, no question.”

--RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder discomfort) threw his first bullpen session in more than a month Sunday. Walker told The Seattle Times that his “arm felt good. The arm felt normal.” Walker has been dealing with minor shoulder issues since reporting to spring training, and the Mariners are being careful with the 21-year-old top prospect. With starters like Roenis Elias and Chris Young pitching unexpectedly well so far, there’s no need to hurry Walker back.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has been shaky for much of his past four starts, although the numbers haven’t necessarily shown it. He has allowed three or more runs in each of his past four starts, and he has an 0-1 record in that span to show for it. The performances weren’t overly concerning, but they were of note after the former Cy Young winner put up three consecutive outings of two runs or fewer. He hasn’t made it through the seventh inning since April 21. Hernandez (3-1) is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play very good. We kicked ourselves in the (tail) today, no question.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Seattle had five errors Sunday, three of which led to a pair of unearned runs in the second and fourth innings of the loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (hyperextended knee) was not in the lineup May 11 but came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He did not play in the field. The team did preliminary tests on Saunders’ knee after the May 10 injury and decided an MRI was not necessary.

--3B Kyle Seager (flu) was not in the lineup May 9 and 10. He returned May 11.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw a bullpen session May 9. He threw another successful bullpen session May 11. The Seattle Times reported that Paxton will throw again May 14, and if that goes well, he’ll throw a simulated game before making his first rehab start.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. Walker told The Seattle Times that his “arm felt good. The arm felt normal.”

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. As of May 8, the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie

====