Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez turned in quite a performance for six innings Monday night, but all people were talking about afterward was what happened in the seventh.

His six innings of shutout baseball were overshadowed by how the Seattle Mariners right-hander left the game -- by ejection, for the first time in his nine-year career.

Hernandez actually been pulled from the game before plate umpire Mark Ripperger officially gave him the heave-ho.

With Seattle ahead 9-0, the Tampa Bay Rays’ seventh inning began with three consecutive singles to load the bases. After two strikeouts, Hernandez allowed a bases-clearing double to No. 9 hitter Ryan Hanigan.

Manager Lloyd McClendon came out to remove Hernandez from the game, and the 28-year-old right-hander walked straight into the home dugout -- but didn’t go quietly. He turned and unleashed a string of expletives toward Ripperger, who was standing 70 or 80 feet away behind the third base line, and Hernandez promptly got ejected.

After reliever Tom Wilhelmsen gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced, Hernandez was charged with four earned runs allowed over 6 2/3 innings. It marked the fifth game in a row that Hernandez gave up three runs or more, but he snapped his streak of five consecutive games without a win by earning career victory No. 114.

Afterward, Hernandez said that he felt as if he were in control well into the seventh inning, even after giving up the three consecutive singles. He didn’t express any remorse about how his night ended, preferring instead to make a joke about the incident.

“I‘m a pro baseball player now,” he said after the Mariners’ 12-5 win. “First ejection.”

Hernandez said his frustration with Ripperger was building all night, and the tipping point came on a 2-1 pitch to Hanigan that Hernandez thought should have been a called strike. On the next pitch, Hanigan hit a 3-1 fastball into the right-center-field gap.

“He’s the umpire,” Hernandez said with a shrug. “He can call balls; he can call strikes.”

McClendon also was able to joke about the ejection.

“I‘m sure he got his money’s worth,” the manager said after the game. “I didn’t understand everything (Hernandez) said, but ...”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 3-3, 4.53 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-0, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Saunders is available to pinch-hit but probably won’t play in the field for a few more days, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game. Saunders hyperextended his left knee Saturday night. He pinch-hit Sunday, then sat out Monday’s game.

--2B Robinson Cano missed a two-run home run by about an inch in the first inning Monday. With a runner on first base, Cano drilled a Cesar Ramos pitch deep to left field. Tampa Bay LF Matt Joyce jumped for the ball but couldn’t get his mitt on it, and Cano’s hit bounced off the yellow stripe at the top of the wall for an RBI double. Cano added a sacrifice fly and a single while going 2-for-3 before coming out of the onesided game after six innings. “It was good to get him off his feet,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--C Mike Zunino extended his hitting streak to five games with a second-inning home run Monday night. It marked the third time in the past nine games that Zunino went deep, giving him six home runs on the season.

--CF James Jones is making the most of his chance as a leadoff hitter. He scored runs in each of Monday’s first three innings while going 2-for-5 on the night. Jones, a rookie who replaced Abraham Almonte in the leadoff role, is hitting .391 with a .462 on-base percentage.

--OF Stefen Romero had the most productive game of his young career Monday night, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in the Mariners’ 12-5 win over Tampa Bay. He has bounced back from an 0-for-9 start to the homestand by going a combined 4-for-7 in back-to-back games.

--RHP Felix Hernandez got ejected for the first time in his major league career Monday night. Shortly after getting pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Hernandez walked toward the home dugout and unleashed a verbal tirade in the direction of plate umpire Mark Ripperger. Hernandez was subsequently tossed, officially ending his night even though he already was finished on the mound. He threw six scoreless innings before giving up three singles to load the bases with no outs in the seventh. Hernandez then gave up a bases-clearing double to No. 9 hitter Ryan Hanigan, who later scored to become the fourth run charged to Hernandez. Hernandez went 6 2/3 innings and earned his first victory since April 11.

--1B Justin Smoak hit his second home run of the homestand Monday, taking Rays RHP Josh Lueke deep for a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Smoak, who has twice as many home runs from the left side (four) as he does from the right, hit the homer to the opposite field. His two home runs from the right side matched last season’s total; Smoak hit 18 from the left side in 2013.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma looks as if he is past the finger injury that delayed his start to the season. His last time out, in only his second start of the season, Iwakuma threw eight shutout innings of four-hit ball. Iwakuma has pitched in only three games at any level since missing all of spring training with a strained tendon in the middle finger of his right hand: one rehab appearance at Triple-A and two victories with the Mariners. Iwakuma’s third major league start of the season is scheduled for Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison is scheduled to accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to Texas, where he will do some running on the side in preparation for a probable rehab stint before the team will consider activating him. He has been out since April 15 due to a right hamstring injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m a pro baseball player now. First ejection.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, after he was tossed from the Mariners’ 12-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (hyperextended left knee) was hurt May 10. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 11, and he did not play May 12. He is unlikely to play in the field before May 15.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw a bullpen session May 9. He threw another successful bullpen session May 11. The Seattle Times reported that Paxton would throw again May 14, and if that goes well, he’ll throw a simulated game before making his first rehab start.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. Walker told The Seattle Times that his “arm felt good. The arm felt normal.”

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie