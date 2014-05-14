Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The importance of spring training is debatable when looking at the recent run of success by Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma.

Having missed the entire spring and the month of April because of a strained tendon in the middle finger of his pitching hand, Iwakuma made a delayed 2014 debut and needed just one rusty start to regain his midseason form.

Since allowing four runs in his first start of the season, Iwakuma rolled off back-to-back stellar performances without allowing a single run over 16 innings. His second consecutive strong start, eight scoreless innings Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, leaves Iwakuma 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

So much for the importance of using the spring to get in shape.

“I’ve been able to pitch three quality starts, so it gives me a lot of confidence,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter.

In his latest start, Iwakuma allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out five. The only thing he couldn’t do was finish the game, as Iwakuma told manager Lloyd McClendon after the eighth inning that he was finished. The Mariners led 1-0 at the time but ended up losing 2-1 to the Rays.

McClendon said afterward that bringing Iwakuma back out for the ninth inning wasn’t an option.

“It was his third start of the year, and he’d thrown (97) pitches,” McClendon said. “(He) was out of gas.”

Despite the way the game ended, McClendon marveled at the way his right-handed starter looked after just three starts.

“This guy had no spring training, he threw four bullpens, a simulated game and a rehab start, then he throws eight innings and another eight innings without allowing a run,” McClendon said. “He’s just been phenomenal. I‘m pretty happy with Iwakuma.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-3, 5.79 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-1, 6.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B/SS Nick Franklin was mentioned as a possible replacement for struggling SS Brad Miller, but he will have to make some strides at Triple-A Tacoma before the Mariners consider a recall. Franklin, who was Seattle’s starting second baseman over the second half of last season, was benched by Tacoma after recording his second error in Monday night’s game, and he wasn’t in the starting lineup Tuesday.

--CF James Jones continues to make noise at the top of Seattle’s batting order. He led off Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay with a double, moved to third on a Stefen Romero groundout, then scored on Robinson Cano’s grounder to first. That marked the only run the Mariners scored Tuesday, and it also gave Jones leadoff hits and first-inning runs in back-to-back games. The rookie is now hitting .370 with a .433 on-base percentage.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16 with another eight innings of shutout baseball Tuesday night. He appeared to be on his way to his third win in three starts this season before closer Fernando Rodney blew the save in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Iwakuma said afterward that he informed manager Lloyd McClendon after eight innings and 97 pitches that he was finished for the night.

--LF Dustin Ackley added two more hits Tuesday, giving him seven during the current homestand. He is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with a double and three home runs during the homestand but only has three RBIs to show for it.

--RHP Fernando Rodney blew a save for the second time in 13 chances this season Tuesday night, and this one had to be the most difficult. Rodney was facing his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came out of the bullpen with a 1-0 lead to start the ninth inning. He promptly gave up a leadoff home run to the Rays’ David DeJesus and eventually took the loss on a Matt Joyce RBI single.

--RHP Brandon Maurer has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his past three starts. In his last start, Maurer went beyond the fifth inning for the first time all season but ended up giving up a season-high 14 hits -- one shy of a team record for hits allowed by a pitcher. The good news for Maurer was that all 14 hits were singles, and he was charged with only four earned runs over 7 1/3 innings. Maurer is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This game is difficult to play every night. A one-run ball game, and you have to make a pitch. If not, you have to be ready to come back tomorrow.” -- RHP Fernando Rodney, after blowing the save and taking a 2-1 loss Tuesday against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (hyperextended left knee) was hurt May 10. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 11, and he did not play May 12-13. He is unlikely to play in the field before May 15.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw a bullpen session May 9. He threw another successful bullpen session May 11. The Seattle Times reported that Paxton would throw again May 14, and if that goes well, he’ll throw a simulated game before making his first rehab start.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. Walker told The Seattle Times that his “arm felt good. The arm felt normal.”

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie