Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- After four straight good starts, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Young might have been due for a bit of a clunker. Young allowed a season-high five runs Friday in a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins, his first loss of the season after starting the year 3-0.

Despite the five runs allowed, Young worked his way through seven innings and was nearly taken off the hook by Seattle’s offense, which had the lead run at the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings.

“He didn’t have his best stuff, but he really battled, gave us seven innings and really kept us in the ballgame,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We didn’t give him much support early. He’s going to have days like that. He wasn’t as sharp as he usually is, but all in all we were still in the ballgame.”

McClendon was especially pleased with how Young continued to battle despite not having his best stuff. With the game in Minnesota kicking off a five-game road trip and a stretch of 19 games in 20 days, McClendon was able to preserve his bullpen.

“We need to get in the habit of having our starters go seven,” McClendon said. “That’s the only way you can match up and be reliable. If you keep asking the bullpen to cover three or four innings every night, your bullpen’s not going to be worth a darn come the second half.”

For Young, who did not pitch in the majors last season, it was his first big league loss since Sept. 29, 2012. He pitched last season in the Washington Nationals’ minor league system and was added as a veteran starter after Seattle lost Randy Wolf in the offseason.

“It just wasn’t my best,” Young said.

After starting 2014 with four straight no decisions, Young had won his last three starts and entered the night Friday at 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA. Not bad for a guy who has been ravaged by injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t started more than 20 games in a year since 2007, when he went 9-8 with a 3.12 ERA and was an All-Star for the San Diego Padres.

Young said he was impressed with how the Twins were able to hit even his bad pitches Friday. Brian Dozier tomahawked a pitch seemingly near his eyes into the left field bleachers to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning.

“When I made a mistake they hit it and when I made a good pitch I felt like they hit it too,” Young said. “Some nights you run into a hot team and you tip your hat. They hit some balls that some guys don’t hit and when I made bad pitches, they hit those too.”

For a guy that’s had nothing but bad luck in recent years, Friday’s outing won’t get the 35-year-old veteran too down.

“Lloyd let me go. I felt good. I probably felt better than I pitched, but you’re going to have nights like that over the course of a season,” Young said. “I‘m disappointed but I’ll keep working hard, and give the Twins credit. They put some good swings on.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Ellis, 3-2, 3.69 ERA) at Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-2, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young’s loss Friday was his first in the majors since Sept. 29, 2012. Young did not pitch with a big league club last season, spending the year in the Washington Nationals’ minor league system.

--RF Michael Saunders went 3-for-4 Friday and enters the Mariners’ five-game road trip with hits in eight of his last nine games away from Safeco Field. Saunders went 0-for-9 on Seattle’s last homestand.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-5 Friday and has hit safely in 13 of 15 career games at Target Field, hitting .382 with nine doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs in those games.

--CF James Jones’ single in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. He went 1-for-5 in the game and is batting .343 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was coming in more than he had in the past, and he stayed in, would come out when he needed to. We just didn’t get a whole lot of good swings on him.” -- Mariners DH Corey Hart, about Twins starter Kyle Gibson, who allowed one run over seven innings in Seattle’s 4-3 loss to the Twins Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (hyperextended left knee) was hurt May 10. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 11, and he did not play May 12-13. He pinch-hit again May 14.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. The Mariners are planning to bring him on the Minnesota trip to pitch a simulated game.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie

