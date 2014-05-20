Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- From a baseball standpoint, the 2013 season was a lost one for Seattle Mariners designated hitter Corey Hart. But not all was lost for the former two-time All-Star of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Offseason surgery on his left knee forced him to miss the beginning of 2013. While rehabbing the injury, he began to feel pain in the right knee and surgery in June caused him to miss the entire season -- the final one under contract with the Brewers, the team that drafted him in 2000.

“It was frustrating at first, but then it became kind of a blessing,” Hart said. “I tried to look at everything as a purpose. I would have loved to have played, because it’s my job and my passion. But I was able to do things with my kids I haven’t been able to do. I just kind of used it as a chance to be a full-time dad and do all the baseball things with the kids and see things I normally don’t get to see.”

A free agent over the winter, Hart signed a one-year contract with the Mariners. Over his years with the Brewers, the lack of a designated hitter forced Hart to shift between right field and first base. With Seattle, Hart has been the team’s primary DH, which has had mixed results. After a year with two knee surgeries, a season avoiding the rigors of playing the outfield could be helpful. After drawing a walk Sunday in a 6-2 win against the Twins, Hart sustained a minor hamstring injury while stealing a base that could put him back on the 15-day disabled list. But when he has been in the lineup, Hart said one of the biggest challenges has been to find a way to stay engaged when he is not at the plate.

“It’s coming. It comes and goes,” Hart said. “A lot of it is trying to find a constant rhythm, trying to find a routine that works being a DH because I’ve never done that before. It’s one of those things, you have to keep working for it, keep trying to find that consistent plan that works.”

For a guy that has spent his entire career in the National League, Hart said the adjustment to American League pitching hasn’t been an issue. Instead, it’s been more about adjusting to simply being in the lineup every day.

“I don’t think it’s an adjustment,” Hart said. “For me, after missing the whole season, I think it’s just getting back that baseball swing. Trying to get rhythms, routines. I‘m sure if I would have played last year, this year might be an adjustment league-to-league. But that has nothing to do with right now. Right now, it’s baseball life and finding routines that work.”

Hart also said he’s been keeping tabs on his former team, which is off to one of the best starts in baseball. Because they’re in different leagues, Hart said he’s still able to pull for the Brewers, as long as he’s not playing against them.

“I definitely root for them,” Hart said. “Hopefully they can keep it going. You never know how many good stretches you will have over the season, so hopefully this stretch continues.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-0, 1.59 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 3-2, 4.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Corey Hart left the game in the top of the fourth inning with a left hamstring strain after stealing second base. He will be re-evaluated Monday.

--CF James Jones’ infield single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Jones became only the second Mariner (Edgar Martinez) to get a hit in his first 10 starts.

--RF Michael Saunders wrapped up a solid three-game series at Target Field by going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple Sunday. He went 6-for-11 in the series with a double, a triple and a long home run on Saturday, with four RBIs, a walk and three runs.

--2B Robinson Cano went 4-for-5 and extended his streak of reaching base to 26 games, tying a career high.

--RHP Felix Hernandez improved to 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA over his last four starts against the Twins, pitching at least eight innings in all four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always a confidence builder coming to the park knowing he’s pitching. Typically, we know we don’t have to put up too many runs to come out with a ‘W.’ He’s arguably the best pitcher in the game and he’s shown it year in and year out.” -- Mariners RF Michael Saunders, on the confidence the team has with RHP Felix Hernandez on the mound.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (left hamstring) left the game May 18. He was scheduled for an MRI on May 19.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Corey Hart

OF Cole Gillespie