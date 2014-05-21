Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle designated hitter Corey Hart was placed on the 15-day DL on Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, team officials said.

Hart, who had hit .209 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 37 games, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

His departure leaves a power void in the middle of Seattle’s lineup and at DH.

Manager Lloyd McClendon said he planned to juggle players at designated hitter.

“We all agree we don’t have a prototypical No. 4 hitter,” McClendon said. “We don’t have a guy that’s going to hit 40 home runs. We’ll do the best we can.”

The first guy to fill in was Nick Franklin, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Franklin, 23, was hitting a Pacific League-leading .376 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 30 games with the Rainiers and stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the Mariners’ 6-2 victory over Texas.

The Mariners rank last in hitting in the American League and have hit only 36 home runs this season.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 3-1, 3.22 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 0-0, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two runs on six hits and walked one over eight innings in improving his record to 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA after a 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday night. Over his last three starts, Iwakuma has allowed only two runs over 24 innings and only one walk with 15 strikeouts, including three against the Rangers. “I‘m not there yet,” said Iwakuma, who opened the season on the disabled list with a torn tendon in his right middle finger. “I just want to go out and do my part. I felt like I did that. Hopefully, it gets better.”

--DH Corey Hart was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with a strained left hamstring. He had been hitting .167 in his last 12 games with one home run and six RBIs. Hart was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position after beginning the season hitting .370 in those situations.

--INF Nick Franklin was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma to take the roster spot vacated by DH Corey Hart, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Franklin, was hitting .376 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 30 games with Tacoma, was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the designated hitter on Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over Texas. “I‘m not trying to force things,” Franklin said. “Just let it happen. I know all the hard work I’ve done will lead to success.”

--2B Robinson Cano, who entered Tuesday’s games fourth in the AL with 54 hits, registered his 17th multi-hit game with two singles in four at-bats in a 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Cano has recorded hits in 37 of Seattle’s 44 games and has reached base safely in 41 games.

--CF James Jones has hit safely in his first 10 major-league starts after going 1-for-5 in a 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Tueseday. Jones joined Edgar Martinez as the only Seattle player with a 10-game hitting streak in his first 10; Alvin Davis had nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just want to go out and do my part. I felt like I did that. Hopefully, it gets better.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who gave up two runs in Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) left the game May 18. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie

===