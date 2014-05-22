Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kyle Seager will undoubtedly not enjoy leaving Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are glad to see him go. The Seattle Mariners’ third baseman has been a difficult out, even after going 1-for-4 in a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday.

Seager hit a torrid .358 at Globe Life in his career. He was 4-for-9 in the two-game split with the Rangers, including a two-run double in Seattle’s victory on Tuesday.

“I’ve always seen the ball well here,” said Seager. “It’s a good park to hit in. The infield is quick; the outfield, you get some wind factors.”

The hitter-friendliness of the park worked for and against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Second baseman Robinson Cano lined a home run to center field to tie the game, but Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo got a Chris Young pitch up in the air to the opposite field for the game-winning home run.

“It’s a tough ballpark to pitch in and I thought he did pretty good job,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

The Mariners stay on the road, traveling to Houston for a four-game set with the Astros and looking to improve on a 2-3 road trip.

Seattle is 22-23 overall this season.

“All in all we’ve done OK,” McClendon said. “I like my club, I like where we are, I think we have room for improvement. I think we will improve.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-3, 3.88 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 3-3, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young (3-2) gave up four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday. The Dallas native served up a two-run homer to shortstop Elvis Andrus in the Rangers’ three-run first and a solo shot, the game-winner, to designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo in the fifth. “He gave us quality innings after the first inning,” said manager Lloyd McClendon of Young, who walked three and struck out one. “He just didn’t hit his spots.”

--CF James Jones increased his hitting streak to 11 consecutive game and has hits in his first 12 big-league starts. Jones was 1-for-3 with a triple in a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday and his hitting .298 during his hit streak. “The fastest guy I’ve ever seen,” said Texas catcher Chris Gimenez of Jones, who represented the tying run at second after a leadoff walk in the eighth.

--RF Michael Saunders’ good road trip continued in Texas. Saunders is now 8-for-19 (.421) with three extra-base hits in the last five games after going 1-for-3 with a run scored, and he knocked in his sixth RBI on the trip in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. Saunders has hits in 12 of his last 13 road games and his hitting .305 with 12 RBIs in 26 games on the road in 2014.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday, his 18th multi-hit game of 2014. Cano is 11-for-22 with three doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs on the Seattle’s current road trip. Cano has hits in 25 of his last 28 and reached safely in 28 consecutive games. “He’s been pretty consistent all year,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s starting to warm up and starting to hit a little better.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We battled a lot of elements today ... we came out on the short end. I thought our guys gave a great effort today.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a 403 loss at Texas on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie