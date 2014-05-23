Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- For all the talk of Seattle possibly bringing designated hitter Kendrys Morales back into the fold, the Mariners are proving productive without his services.

Since Corey Hart went on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury earlier this week, the Mariners have used three different designated hitters who have gone a combined 6-for-10.

The problem for Seattle is that none of the players who have filled in seem to be viable options to serve as the DH over the long haul. Second baseman Robinson Cano, who played DH on Wednesday, isn’t going to spend much time in the role, and Stefen Romero and Nick Franklin, who also manned the position this week, are utility players and fringe Triple-A players both hitting below .220. Romero went 2-for-3 with a walk as the DH on Thursday in Seattle’s 3-1 win over the Houston Astros.

With Hart and Logan Morrison on the DL, the Mariners have an obvious need at DH. Morales filled that position aptly last season, hitting .277 with 23 home runs and a team-high 80 RBIs, and he is the last big-name free agent available on the market.

With the Boston Red Sox and shortstop Stephen Drew getting over their offseason squabbles and making a deal happen a few days ago, Morales’ name popped up again as the final key free agent standing. He wouldn’t necessarily be merely a quick fix for ailing players, as Seattle’s designated hitters struggled for most of the season before this week.

Morales is available and familiar with the organization, but his agent is Scott Boras -- and that certainly complicates matters.

If nothing else, it might be worth exploring for a Seattle team that could be one big bat away from being respectable on offense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 1-4, 5.20 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 5-1, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Stefen Romero was the third different designated hitter the Mariners used in three games with Corey Hart on the disabled list, and Romero followed the lead of the other two by turning in a multiple-hit game. He went 2-for-3 with a walk Thursday. Since Hart went down, Seattle designated hitters are 6-for-10.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He has been on the disabled list since mid-April due to a right hamstring injury.

--INF Nick Franklin started at shortstop for the second time this season, and he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. Seattle might give the second baseman/outfielder, who began his career as a minor league shortstop, a look at the position because regular Brad Miller is struggling.

--CF James Jones had another productive night in the leadoff role Thursday, at least until manager Lloyd McClendon pulled him for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Jones walked on his first plate appearance and scored the Mariners’ first run, then added a third-inning single. He went 1-for-2 with a run before being lifted for right-handed-hitting Cole Gillespie after a seventh-inning pitching change by the Astros. Gillespie stepped into the box with the bases loaded and popped out weakly to keep the score tied 1-1.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his streak of reaching base to 29 games on an intentional walk in the seventh inning Thursday. He went 0-for-2 to snap a five-game hitting streak that saw Cano go 11-for-22.

--RHP Yoervis Medina turned in a pretty impressive eighth inning Thursday. The reliever struck out the only three batters he faced on a total of 12 pitches.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has thrown a remarkable number of eight-plus-inning starts in his career, but it he isn’t reaching that depth often this year. His eight-inning, two-run performance the last time out marked only the second time this season that Hernandez made it through the eighth. That 6-2 win over Minnesota was an encouraging sign for the Mariners, who hope that their ace is ready to string together a few solid starts -- beginning with Friday’s game against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really didn’t have command of any of his pitches, for the most part. His stuff was quality stuff; he just didn’t have command.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Roenis Elias, who allowed one run but walked four in 5 1/3 innings Thursday during the Mariners’ 3-1 win over the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie