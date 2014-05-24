Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The sight of Felix Hernandez wearing an ice pack on his right shoulder after a start is a common one. The ice pack he wore on his left calf was a little more alarming late Friday night.

But Hernandez was quick to settle the nerves of the Mariners when he proclaimed: “It’s going to be good.”

Other than the bruised calf, Hernandez had another sparkling performance Friday night, when he allowed just one run off five hits over eight innings. It marked the third time this season that Hernandez has pitched eight innings or more, and he has now won three starts in a row.

The performance included two hard-hit balls that bounced off Hernandez. Jason Castro hit a sharp ball that bounced harmlessly off Hernandez’s right foot in the sixth inning. A trainer came out but was quickly waved off.

Two innings later, in the top of the eighth, Jose Altuve singled off Hernandez’s left calf. Hernandez again set the trainers at ease after a quick visit, but the injury was significant enough that he was sporting an ice pack afterward.

After Friday’s win, manager Lloyd McClendon said, “Felix was pretty darn good tonight -- in a lot of different ways. His pitch count was efficient, and he fielded the ball with his glove and his legs. So he was pretty good.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-6, 5.68 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-2, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brad Miller got another night off Friday, marking the second day in a row that he was benched. He is hitting .156 this season. Veteran Willie Bloomquist got the start Friday, one day after Nick Franklin started at shortstop.

--RHP Taijuan Walker pitched a simulated game Friday afternoon and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint. The Mariners’ top prospect has yet to pitch in a game this season at any level, as he’s been battling a sore shoulder.

--CF James Jones was a part of history Friday night, when he led off the first inning against a pitcher who joined Jones in a rare designation. Houston starter Rudy Owens was wearing No. 99, just like Jones does, and the first-inning matchup marked the first time in major league history that two players in No. 99 jerseys had faced each other. For what it’s worth, Jones flew out to center field and then singled off Owens in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

--LHP James Paxton is scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Paxton has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a strained lat muscle.

--2B Robinson Cano added to his May hitting onslaught with two more Friday night. He singled on each of his first two at-bats for his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Cano ended up going 2-for-4 and is hitting .360 (31-for-86) in May. Since May 9, Cano has raised his batting average from .288 to .326.

--SS Willie Bloomquist ended a streak of 626 consecutive at-bats without a home run with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday. It was Bloomquist’s 17th career homer and his first since Aug. 10, 2011. Bloomquist went 1-for-3 with three RBIs while making his fifth start of the season at shortstop. Seattle is 5-0 when Bloomquist starts at shortstop this season.

--RHP Brandon Maurer has ended up on the losing end of his past two starts. He allowed 14 hits, one shy of a franchise record, in a May 9 loss to Kansas City but got in 7 1/3 innings. Five days later, Maurer couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings but walked four batters. The Mariners will be hoping for better control in Maurer’s scheduled start Saturday against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Felix was pretty darn good tonight -- in a lot of different ways. His pitch count was efficient, and he fielded the ball with his glove and his legs. So he was pretty good.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Felix Hernandez, who was wearing an ice pack on his left calf after taking two balls off the leg Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez took two hit balls off his lower leg on Friday but said afterward that he’ll be fine. He was wearing an ice pack on his left calf.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He is scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on May 24.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17. He pitched a simulated game May 23 and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie