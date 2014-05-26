Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma rolled through three consecutive victories without much drama, manager Lloyd McClendon continued to stress that fans still had yet to see the best of Iwakuma.

On Sunday, they saw his worst.

Iwakuma allowed four earned runs off a season-high nine hits, two of them coming by way of two-run homers, in the Mariners’ 4-1 loss to Houston. He gave up four singles in the first three innings but took advantage of two double plays and a caught stealing to keep the Astros off the board.

Then the wheels began to fall off when Houston’s George Springer and Marc Krauss hit two-run homers in back-to-back innings. Springer’s sixth-inning shot ended a string of 29 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings pitched by Iwakuma at Safeco Field this season, while Krauss followed that with a homer that essentially put the game out of reach.

“He probably wasn’t as on as he normally is,” Krauss said. “He left a few up in the zone, and we were able to take advantage of it a little bit.”

Iwakuma is still shaking off the rust after missing spring training and the month of April with a finger injury. But his first four starts were so impressive that the inactivity didn’t seem to be an issue.

Iwakuma’s Sunday performance wasn’t necessarily a reason for panic. But it shows that the 2013 Cy Young finalist might still be working his way back -- just like McClendon predicted.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-1, 4.14 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 3-2, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his worst outing of the season Sunday, when he allowed four runs off a season-high nine hits over seven innings of work. Iwakuma had his moments and continually pitched his way out of trouble, but a pair of two-run homers -- to George Springer in the sixth and Marc Krauss an inning later -- did him in. Springer’s home run ended an Iwakuma streak of 29 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball at Safeco Field this season.

--2B Robinson Cano saw his 31-game streak of reaching base come to an end Sunday, when he went 0-for-4.

--SS Brad Miller got back in the lineup after being benched for three games, but his production was painfully familiar. Miller went 0-for-3 to drop his season batting average to .153, and the questions about how long before the Mariners will send him to Triple-A persist. The biggest reason Miller has not been sent down yet is a lack of viable replacements. Nick Franklin and utility player Willie Bloomquist filled in over the first three games of the Houston series but probably aren’t long-term solutions. SS Chris Taylor, who was hitting .375 at Triple-A Tacoma heading into Sunday, could be the next to get a shot.

--RHP Brandon Maurer could be out of the rotation soon, although there is still an outside possibility that he’ll make his next start. Maurer was seen having a conversation with manager Lloyd McClendon before Sunday’s game, The Seattle Times reported, but McClendon refused to discuss the nature of the conversation with reporters. Maurer has struggled as a starter recently, and his Saturday performance dropped his season record to 1-3 with an ERA of 6.99. RHP Erasmo Ramirez could be called up from Triple-A to fill in for a start or two while Seattle waits for LHP James Paxton to return from a rehab stint. In the meantime, Maurer could easily find himself in the bullpen -- if not Triple-A -- while the Mariners bide their time in Paxton’s absence.

--CF James Jones did not get a hit Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 14 games. His streak was the longest in the AL at the time it was snapped.

--RHP Chris Young is reeling from back-to-back losses, and he has plenty of incentive to get back on track. With young phenoms James Paxton and Taijuan Walker on their way back from injury, Young could soon be pitching for his roster spot. Paxton is likely to take Brandon Maurer’s spot, perhaps as early as early April, while Walker is set to make his first rehab start and appears destined to replace Young or rookie LHP Roenis Elias in the rotation. The stakes are getting higher for Young, who is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He elevated a couple breaking balls today. He wasn’t as sharp as he usually is with the breaking ball, and they were able to capitalize.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who suffered through his worst outing of the season Sunday, allowing four earned runs on a season-high nine hits.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17. He pitched a simulated game May 23 and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint. He is expected to start a rehab assignment May 28.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He was sent on Triple-A Tacoma rehab assignment May 23.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He was sent on a Triple-A Tacoma rehab assignment on May 23.

--RHP Felix Hernandez took two hit balls off his lower leg on May 23 but said afterward that he’ll be fine. He was wearing an ice pack on his left calf.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie

