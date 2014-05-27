Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Manager Lloyd McClendon’s sharp postgame assessment of the Mariners’ 4-1 loss to Houston might have come across as a disrespectful shot at Astros starter Dallas Keuchel, but the true intention was to wake up Seattle’s bats.

That’s exactly what happened early Monday, when the Mariners welcomed the Angels to town with six hits in the first two innings while taking a 5-0 lead. Seattle had just four hits over nine innings against Keuchel and the Astros the previous day.

After Sunday’s game, a frustrated McClendon said Keuchel had “average stuff. We didn’t swing the bats very good. At some point, you’ve got to stop giving credit to average pitchers; that becomes a broken record. At some point, we’ve got to swing the bat.”

McClendon’s comments were more about his own team than they were an intentional slight at Keuchel. He has seen his offense sputter too many times this season and was growing tired of giving all the credit to opposing pitchers.

Whether or not that inspired Seattle’s offense to break out Monday is debatable, but the Mariners certainly looked like a different team. Second baseman Robinson Cano bounced back from his first 0-for-4 performance in more than three weeks to collect hits in each of his first three at-bats Monday. The Mariners finished with seven hits, with six of them coming in the first two innings.

“As a team, you want to score early,” Cano said.

McClendon said his Sunday comments weren’t meant to fire up his players as much as they were a show of his frustration with the way he had managed the game.

“Yesterday’s game was on me, not my players,” he said after Monday’s win. “Today, they were better prepared.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 5-3, 2.85 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano, who had a 29-game streak of reaching base snapped during an 0-for-4 performance Sunday, got right back to hitting a day later. He had singles in each of his first three at-bats, with a pair of RBIs to show for it. Cano is now hitting .332 on the season and .367 in the month of May.

--C Mike Zunino was in the No. 5 hole Monday, marking the highest he’s ever hit in the batting order. The second-year player didn’t exactly thrive in the role, with strikeouts on three of his four at-bats. He stranded three runners in the first and second innings alone, striking out on both occasions.

--RHP Chris Young turned in another solid start Monday, when he held an opponent to one run or less for the fourth time in nine starts this season. Young allowed just two hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings of work to earn the win in Seattle’s 5-1 victory over the Angels. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, on a one-out single by No. 9 hitter Kole Calhoun. One inning later, in the seventh, Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols scored the Angels’ lone run on a solo homer off Young.

--DH Stefen Romero hasn’t made much of an impact since taking over as full-time DH. Romero went 2-for-3 in his first game as Mariners designated hitter, but since then he has gone 0-for-14 -- including an 0-for-4, two-strikeout performance Monday. Romero has held the position in four consecutive games, all of them coming against left-handed starters. Seattle’s primary designated hitter, Corey Hart, recently went on the disabled list. It’s likely that 1B/OF Logan Morrison will take over at DH when his rehab stint ends -- possibly by the end of this week.

--RHP Brandon Maurer is listed as Thursday’s starter in the series finale against the Angels. The listing comes as a bit of a surprise after Maurer gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to see his season ERA swell to 6.99 his last time out. With LHP James Paxton set to make another rehab start at Tacoma this week, it’s likely that Maurer will end up in the bullpen or at Triple-A after Thursday.

--LHP Roenis Elias suffered his only home loss of the season the last time he faced the Angels, who are in town for his scheduled Tuesday start. Elias gave up just two runs in five innings of work but was the tough-luck loser in a 2-0 defeat. He’s hoping for more run support this time around.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We took advantage early.” -- 2B Robinson Cano, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help Seattle snap a two-game losing streak Monday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left calf) took two hit balls off his leg May 23 but said afterward that he would be fine.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17. He pitched a simulated game May 23 and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint. He is expected to start a rehab assignment May 28.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

UT Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie

=