Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- News earlier this week that right-hander Brandon Maurer would still be in the rotation for his scheduled Thursday start came with a collective raise of the eyebrows, but the silver lining for Mariners fans was that Maurer probably would be making his last start for a while.

That was before Tuesday’s news that left-hander James Paxton has inflammation in his throwing shoulder, and now it looks like Seattle fans might have to get used to seeing Maurer on the mound.

After a great start to the season, Paxton landed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained lat muscle in early April and has yet to return to the mound for the Mariners.

His only action has come at Triple-A Tacoma, where Paxton made a rehab start over the weekend but complained of shoulder soreness the following day. An MRI showed inflammation in the shoulder, and Paxton is expected to be shut down for at least five to seven days.

The news couldn’t be worse for a rotation that is getting more and more desperate for a quality arm. Maurer’s latest start -- Saturday against Houston -- saw him give up six hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings while running his losing streak to three consecutive starts and his season ERA to 6.99.

There was a legitimate question about whether Maurer would make another start this season, and his scheduled Thursday appearance looked like a one-game fill-in while Paxton shook the rust off.

Paxton is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts this season, and he’s expected to be a mainstay in the Mariners’ rotation for years to come. Along with rookie left-hander Roenis Elias, he’s one of only two southpaw starters the Mariners have, so losing Paxton is a double hit to the rotation.

“We’re doing the right thing being cautious with him,” manager Lloyd McClendon said Tuesday. “He’s day-to-day and we’ll see what happens.”

The Mariners are crossing their fingers that Paxton’s latest setback is only a minor one, but it will probably take a week or so to figure out whether he can be counted on in the near future.

Until then, Mariners fans had better get used to seeing Maurer on the mound every five days.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 6-3, 3.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-1, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton (lat soreness) had a Tuesday throwing session scratched because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to be shut down for up to a week. Paxton has been on the disabled list since April 9, and the team will wait five to seven days to figure out whether Paxton will be making another rehab start in the near future.

--1B Justin Smoak was among the Mariners happy to see a right-handed starter on the mound for a change. After four consecutive games against southpaw starters, Seattle finally got RHP Jered Weaver of the Angels, and the switch-hitting Smoak took him deep for a solo home run in the fourth inning. It marked Smoak’s seventh home run of the season -- his fifth from the left side of the plate. Last season, 18 of Smoak’s 20 home runs came from the left side.

--2B Nick Franklin did a pretty good impersonation of Robinson Cano while filling his position Tuesday night. With Cano serving as DH, Franklin went 2-for-4 -- getting singles in his first two at-bats. Franklin entered the game in an 0-for-11 slump that included six hitless at-bats during the current homestand.

--SS Brad Miller isn’t quite out of his season-long batting slump, but he put together some decent plate appearances Tuesday by drawing a pair of walks off Angels starter Jered Weaver. Miller went 0-for-2 in the game.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has won three starts in a row and seems to be doing his best pitching of the season. He allowed just one run off five hits over eight innings his last time out, beating Houston 5-1 to improve to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in May. Hernandez typically starts slow and finds his groove in mid-May, so the recent surge comes as an encouraging sign to Mariners fans as he heads into his scheduled Wednesday start against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re doing the right thing being cautious with him. He’s day-to-day and we’ll see what happens.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on injured LHP James Paxton.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness and was expected to be shut down for a week or so.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He had a second bullpen session May 14. He threw a 55-pitch bullpen session May 17. He pitched a simulated game May 23 and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint. He is expected to start a rehab assignment May 28.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie