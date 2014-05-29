Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- April never was a very kind month for Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez, so there wasn’t a whole lot of concern when the 28-year-old former Cy Young winner looked human through the first few weeks of the 2014 season.

Based on his work over the past four starts, Hernandez is geared up and in midseason form.

His 8 2/3-inning performance Wednesday night, which resulted in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, extended Hernandez’s winning streak to four consecutive starts. He was leading 3-0 and retired the first two batters of the ninth inning before the Angels’ Mike Trout and Albert Pujols put together back-to-back hits to spoil the shutout bid.

Closer Fernando Rodney came in to finish off the win, leaving Hernandez just short of his first complete game since last June. He hasn’t thrown a shutout since August 2012.

“One out away,” Hernandez said while shaking his head after a 116-pitch night. “But that’s fine. That’s fine.”

The best thing Hernandez had going for him Wednesday night was a fastball that hit 95 mph.

“I’ve still got it,” Hernandez said. “I don’t always throw it, but I’ve got it.”

Over his past three starts, Hernandez has pitched 24 2/3 innings while allowing just four earned runs -- good for a 3-0 record and 1.46 ERA.

His annual early-season malaise seems to be behind him, and now Hernandez looks on track for another solid season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 3.18 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-3, 6.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton is being shut down to rest a sore shoulder, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game that he expects Paxton to only need about 10 days before he is ready to return to the rotation. When asked whether the setback was a serious one, McClendon said: “I don’t think it’s going to be.” McClendon added that Paxton probably would make only one or two more rehab starts when his shoulder soreness dissipates before getting a start with the Mariners.

--RHP Taijuan Walker, the organization’s top prospect and a likely candidate to join the rotation when he is healthy, made his long-awaited rehab debut Wednesday at Triple-A Tacoma. Walker gave up four runs off five hits, including two home runs, in three innings. He is working his way back from shoulder stiffness that kept him out of spring training.

--C John Buck made his first appearance of the season in the DH role Wednesday night, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk. The decision to use Buck as a DH could have put the Mariners in an awkward defensive quandary had C Mike Zunino gotten hurt, but Seattle survived without injury.

--RF Stefen Romero snapped an 0-for-16 slump with his sixth-inning single. He also got on base in the eighth inning, when the Angels’ C.J. Wilson hit him with a pitch. Michael Saunders came on to pinch-run for Romero, but manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward that Romero’s health was fine and was not a factor in the decision to bring Saunders into the game.

--C Mike Zunino was riding an 0-for-10 slump heading into Wednesday’s game against the Angels, and he snapped out of it in a big way with a two-run single in the second inning and a solo homer in the eighth. Zunino drove in all three of Seattle’s runs in a 3-1 win over the Angels.

--RHP Brandon Maurer lost each of his past three starts, and his ERA swelled to 6.99 in the process. If not for injuries to two of Seattle’s projected five starters -- LHP James Paxton and RHP Taijuan Walker -- Maurer would not be in the rotation and very likely might be at Triple-A. He hopes to end his skid Thursday night, when the Mariners host the Angels in the finale of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was phenomenal. Right from the start, he had great command of his pitches.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Felix Hernandez, who led the Mariners to a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie