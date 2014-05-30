Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Michael Saunders did a pretty good impersonation of Robinson Cano on Thursday night, although it wasn’t enough to lift the Seattle Mariners to a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

With Cano out of the lineup due to an illness, Saunders hit a home run and drove in three runs in the Mariners’ 7-5 loss. He knocked in a run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and scored a run after leading off the ninth inning with a walk.

The right fielder is starting to find his offense again, as evidenced by a homestand during which he is 7-for-20 (.350) with a triple, a home run, seven RBIs and five runs through eight games.

Getting a dependable bat to go with Cano would be a huge boost for Seattle’s inconsistent offense. If Saunders can continue at this pace, the Mariners could get something going as they head into June.

Cano is not expected to be out long. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the slugger would be re-evaluated Friday morning, and it is not out of the question that Cano would be back in the lineup later that night against the Detroit Tigers.

Cano was ready to pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game, if needed. After third baseman Kyle Seager hit a one-out, two-run homer to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 7-5, McClendon approached Cano about the possibility of pinch-hitting. Cano took off his warmup jacket, grabbed a bat and put on a batting helmet. He then stood on the top step as his teammates made the final two outs.

Cano never made it into the on-deck circle.

After the game, McClendon said that Cano would have been used if he would have represented the winning run.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-4, 4.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-1, 2.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup Thursday after starting in each of the Mariners’ first 52 games this season. Cano was a late scratch due to illness. Cano actually took off his warmup jacket and donned a helmet on the top step of the dugout during the ninth inning, and manager Lloyd McClendon said after the game that he would have used Cano if the Mariners got in position for him to represent the winning run. Cano will be re-evaluated Friday, McClendon said.

--RF Michael Saunders became the first Seattle player other than 2B Robinson Cano to hit third in the order when he was moved into that spot late Thursday afternoon. Saunders stepped in for Cano, a late scratch due to an illness, and drove in three runs, two of them coming on a fourth-inning home run. In the first eight games of the current homestand, Saunders is 7-for-20 (.350) with a triple, a home run, seven RBIs and five runs.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) likely will need two more rehab starts before being considered for the Mariners’ rotation, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Thursday’s game. Walker gave up five hits, including two home runs, and four earned runs in three innings Wednesday during his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma.

--CF James Jones, who entered Thursday night’s game with just five hits in 28 at-bats during the current homestand, found his hitting stroke in the series finale against the Angels. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a single and a run.

--SS Brad Miller turned in his fourth multiple-hit game of the season and his first since May 2. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles after getting just two total hits in the Mariners’ previous 15 games.

--RHP Brandon Maurer suffered his fourth consecutive loss Thursday night, when he allowed five runs on six hits over four innings. Maurer’s night didn’t look too bad until he gave up a two-out, three-run homer to the Angels’ Erick Aybar in the fourth. His ERA jumped up to 7.51 for the season and 7.76 in May. “He has struggled, but when you look at the options, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got a viable option,” manager Lloyd McClendon said when asked if the Mariners might make a roster move. “It’s something (general manager) Jack (Zduriencik) and I will sit down and talk about.”

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off his roughest start of the season, when he gave up four earned runs on nine hits in seven innings against the Astros to take his first loss of the season. Since the beginning of last season, Iwakuma has lost back-to-back starts on only two occasions. He will start Friday against the Tigers and RHP Justin Verlander.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was a big improvement. The numbers might not show it, but I definitely felt better than I have all season.” -- RHP Brandon Maurer, after giving up five runs in four innings Thursday during the Mariners’ 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (illness) did not play May 29. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He likely will need two more rehab starts before being considered for the Mariners’ rotation.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16.

