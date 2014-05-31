Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Friday’s news that righty Brandon Maurer had been sent down to Triple-A Tacoma came as news to no one, especially when considering his 7.52 ERA and four-game losing streak, so the big question now is what the Mariners will do to fill his spot.

The immediate answer is probably righty Erasmo Ramirez, a Triple-A starter with limited success at the big-league level and a guy whose next scheduled start coincided with Maurer’s Tuesday spot in the rotation. Ramirez isn’t the long-term solution, and so now it’s a race between left-hander James Paxton and right-hander Taijuan Walker to come off the disabled list.

Walker may be closer to a clean bill of health after throwing three innings in his first rehab start Wednesday, but he’s still shaking off the rust after missing the entire spring and the first eight weeks of the season with shoulder soreness. Paxton had a bit of a setback last week and is currently being shut down, but manager Lloyd McClendon said earlier this week that he only expected Paxton to need about 10 days to be ready to return to action -- conceivably, as early as next weekend.

Paxton opened the season in the Mariners’ rotation but suffered a strained lat muscle that landed him on the DL; he then experienced discomfort in his triceps the day after his first rehab start last week.

The health of Walker and Paxton, two of the organization’s top prospects, has been an ongoing issue for the Mariners this season. A finger injury that delayed Hisashi Iwakuma’s 2014 debut by a month further hamstrung the rotation. Maurer eagerly stepped in with a second chance as a starter but struggled to get himself out of jams. His ineffectiveness with two outs was a huge factor in Maurer’s 1-4 record and 7.52 ERA in seven starts this season.

Ramirez hasn’t been all that much more effective in six starts with the Mariners this season -- he had an identical 1-4 record, while his 6.00 ERA was only a slight improvement over that of Maurer -- but his stay in the rotation probably won’t last more than a start or two.

The bigger question is how soon Walker and/or Paxton will be available ... and how healthy they’ll be for the remainder of the 2014 season.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-3, 3.86 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 4-2, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup again Friday night, marking the first time since August 2009 that he has sat out back-to-back games. Illness was the reason given for his Thursday absence, but before Friday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon announced that Cano is also battling a contusion on his left hand. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Maurer was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, one day after suffering his fourth consecutive loss. Maurer had a 1-4 record and 7.52 ERA and seemed destined for a demotion. The question now is how they’ll fill the Tuesday start that was supposed to be Maurer‘s. RHP Erasmo Ramirez, currently in Triple-A, looks like the most likely option while the Mariners wait for RHP Taijuan Walker and LHP James Paxton to return from rehab stints.

--OF Endy Chavez was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He adds more speed to an already-crowded outfield. Chavez was in the leadoff spot for Friday’s game against the Tigers, going 1-for-4 with a double in his first major league game of the 2014 season.

--CF James Jones has batted leadoff in 17 of the 19 games he’s played with Seattle this season, but he dropped down to the No. 2 spot Friday. After veteran Endy Chavez was called up from Triple-A and put in the leadoff hole, Jones went 2-for-4 and scored a run while batting second.

--RHP Blake Beavan (shoulder tendonitis) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Endy Chavez, who was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Beavan wasn’t expected to be much of a factor on the Mariners’ pitching staff this season, but he did provide the team with a long reliever out of the bullpen when healthy.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma endured his second consecutive rough outing Friday, when he gave up a pair of home runs for the second start in a row. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez both homered off him Friday to account for all the damage on a night when Iwakuma allowed five earned runs off eight hits in six innings of work. Iwakuma has now allowed four home runs and nine earned runs over his past two starts. He entered a May 25 start with a 1.76 ERA but has since seen it swell to 3.09.

--LHP Charlie Furbush was welcomed to Friday night’s game against Oakland with a solo home run on the first pitch he threw. Furbush replaced starter Hisashi Iwakuma in the top of the seventh and promptly served up a pitch that Detroit’s Rajai Davis drilled over the left-field fence to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

--C Mike Zunino took a Justin Verlander fastball off his left elbow in Friday’s fourth inning but stayed in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Zunino’s elbow as he stood on first base, and he showed no signs of the injury affecting him the rest of the night.

--RHP Chris Young is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in four starts at Safeco Field this season. He has had such surprising success since being acquired by the Mariners in the spring that manager Lloyd McClendon recently called him “a godsend.” Young is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Saturday against Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his stuff was just OK. I didn’t see the finish to his pitches that he usually has. He’s probably got a tired arm, which is to be expected with him missing spring training.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who had a rough outing Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (illness, contusion on left hand) did not play May 29 and May 30. He is day-to-day.

--C Mike Zunino (bruised elbow) was hit by a pitch May 30 but stayed in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Zunino’s elbow as he stood on first base, and he showed no signs of the injury affecting him the rest of the night.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He likely will need two more rehab starts before being considered for the Mariners’ rotation.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez

==