Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- While the Seattle Mariners and manager Lloyd McClendon don’t seem too worried, the lingering hand injury that is keeping second baseman Robinson Cano out of the lineup is a bit concerning to outsiders.

The Mariners’ $240 million man was a late scratch Thursday night because of what the team called an illness. He actually took off his jacket and donned a helmet and bat on the top dugout step in the ninth inning but never made it into the on-deck circle. A day later, Cano was out of the lineup again -- this time because of a bruised left hand.

The injury lingered through the weekend, and Cano’s “day-to-day” status remains in place.

McClendon said Sunday before the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers that Cano was close to returning, but the All-Star’s status remains unclear as the Mariners head back to New York for a one-game reunion between Cano and the Yankees on Monday.

“He’s a tough guy, but we’ve got to manage 162 games -- not a three-game series or four days,” McClendon said. “As a former player, I know how painful bone bruises can be and how nagging they can be, and the right thing to do is to get it quieted down so you can proceed and play again. We’re almost there. We’ll see how he is (Monday).”

If nothing else, Cano’s injury will limit him to his few lowest season game total since 2006. He played in 122 games with the Yankees that season and has played at least 159 games in every season since -- never missing more than three in a campaign during that span.

RECORD: 28-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 7-1, 2.57 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano (bruised left hand) did not play Sunday, marking the fourth game in a row that he was sidelined. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Cano is close to returning but that the team is being careful with him.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez looks like the most realistic candidate to fill RHP Brandon Maurer’s spot in the starting rotation Tuesday in Atlanta. Ramirez opened the season on the major league roster but struggled to a 1-4 record and 6.00 ERA before the Mariners sent him to Triple-A. With an off day next week, the Mariners are likely to give Ramirez just one start before bringing back RHP Taijuan Walker from the disabled list -- his health willing.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) is scheduled to make his second rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, possibly putting him on schedule to return to the rotation in the next week to 10 days. Walker gave up two home runs during a three-inning stint with Tacoma last week, and the Mariners are hope to stretch him out Tuesday. Seattle has an open spot in the rotation, and there is a chance that Walker could step in by the next homestand, June 10-17.

--2B Willie Bloomquist picked up right where he left off Saturday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run Sunday in Seattle’s 4-0 win over Detroit. Bloomquist moved from the leadoff spot to No. 9 in the order but put up similar numbers after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday.

--SS Brad Miller hit his first home run since April 11 on Sunday, when he took Detroit RHP Max Scherzer deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning. Miller’s final at-bat of a 3-for-14 homestand was an encouraging sign for the struggling shortstop. “I told him: ‘If you make it through this (slump), you’ll be battle-tested,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--CF James Jones was removed in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game due to groin tightness. He singled off Detroit LHP Phil Coke in the bottom of the seventh inning and ran the bases before being replaced by Cole Gillespie in the field to start the eighth. Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Sunday.

--DH Endy Chavez made the most of his return to the leadoff spot Sunday afternoon. The veteran had hits in each of his first two at-bats before finishing 2-for-4. Since his contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Chavez is 3-for-12 with two doubles -- matching his Triple-A total for extra-base hits in 114 at-bats.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has been a star at Yankee Stadium over the years, so he is probably eager to get there for Monday’s one-and-done makeup game. Monday’s scheduled starter has a career record of 4-1 and a 1.18 ERA at Yankee Stadium. In 16 career starts against the Yankees, Hernandez is 8-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He brings a four-start winning streak into Monday’s game, which precedes the Mariners’ three-game series in Atlanta.

--LHP Roenis Elias threw a three-hit shutout Sunday, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-0. He struck out eight, walked one and never allowed a runner past second base. Elias (4-4) became the first Mariner to complete nine innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He tells me all the time he wants to pitch more, and I tell him: ‘Pitch better, and you’ll stay in there.’ Today, he pitched better.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Roenis Elias, who threw a three-hit shutout Sunday and beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (illness, bruised left hand) did not play May 29-June 1. He is day-to-day.

--CF James Jones (groin tightness) left the June 1 game.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 3, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Michael Saunders

RF Stefen Romero

OF James Jones

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez