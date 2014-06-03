Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Robinson Cano might have commanded the biggest attention as he returned to Yankee Stadium for Monday’s makeup game with the Yankees and heard some of the same boos from Seattle’s trip to New York in April.

Of course, Cano’s connection to New York is his nine seasons spent with the Yankees before famously taking a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners.

It turns out that Cano’s leadoff hitter has deeper ties to the New York area as center fielder James Jones is the second major leaguer from Brooklyn’s Long Island University and first from Telecommunications High School to reach the majors.

“It’s surreal,” Jones said before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a putout. “It’s a great bunch of guys, a group that helped me transition well. They’ve just made it easy for me.”

Jones was not with the Mariners for their last trip to New York and was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma four days after they completed the two-game sweep. After batting .313 in 20 games in the minors, Jones came into last night with a .293 average highlighted by a 14-game hitting streak and a club record of having a hit in his first 15 starts while also stealing six bases and posting a .343 on-base percentage.

“Being a leadoff guy, it’s my job to get on base and get the pitcher to focus on me rather than the hitter so that our hitters can get good pitches to hit,” Jones said. “That’s one thing I want to do is cause confusion.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4 6.00 ERA) at Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd 0-2, 2.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kyle Seager’s road batting average jumped 21 points to .250 with a 4-for-5 night that saw him tie a Seattle record with four extra-base hits. Seager became the sixth Mariner to have four extra-base hits and oddly enough all four of his four-hit games in his brief career have been on the road.

--RHP Felix Hernandez won for the eighth time in nine starts and equaled a career best with his fifth straight win as he allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. Hernandez is the fourth Mariners starter to begin a season with an 8-1 record. The previous three did it in Seattle’s 116-win season when Freddy Garcia, Aaron Sele and Jamie Moyer opened with the same record.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and make his seventh start of the season and 30th career Tuesday night in Atlanta. Ramirez has dropped his last four decisions after pitching seven innings in an 8-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 1. Ramirez has not pitched for the Mariners since allowing two runs and six hits over six innings in the second game of a doubleheader at Oakland on May 7.

--RHP Tajuan Walker’s time on the disabled list with right shoulder impingement could be ending shortly. He was slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma Monday but had that pushed back to Tuesday, which may result in him making his return to Seattle’s rotation on regular rest. Walker’s possible return is contingent on his performance goes, how his shoulder feels and how RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitches Tuesday.

--OF Logan Morrison has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma since May 23 for a strained right hamstring. Entering Monday, he was hitting .324 (11-for-34) with nine runs scored, one home run and two RBIs in nine games for Tacoma.

--2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks. Cano had missed the previous four games with a left hand contusion and that marked the first time he missed four straight games since a 35-game DL stint for a hamstring injury in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came out swinging, and things went in our favor.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after Monday’s rout of the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (illness, bruised left hand) did not play May 29-June 1. He returned to the lineup June 2.

--CF James Jones (groin tightness) left the June 1 game. He played June 2.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 3, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez