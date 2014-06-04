Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Shortstop Brad Miller is continuing to look for answers at the plate. And he seems to be finding them.

Miller has been adjusting his swing and has lately tried a more upright stance. Over the last five games, he’s shown signs of improvement and has gone 6-for-16 with five runs, four RBIs and a home run. He was 2-for-3 on Tuesday and raised his batting average to .173.

“I‘m just trying to be comfortable,” Miller said. “There’s not a right way or a wrong way to do it. I’ve always tried to do whatever works.”

Miller started 21 times in the No. 2 spot and 20 times in the No. 9 hole. He hit eighth Tuesday since there was no DH in the interleague game at Atlanta.

“I‘m working on my approach,” he said. “I try to be relaxed and get a pitch to hit, not be afraid to swing. I’ve always tried to be aggressive up there. I‘m seeing it great and that’s part of it, but it would be nice to see some results up there.”

Miller grew up in Orlando, Fla., and was a Braves fan as a kid. His favorite players were Chipper Jones and John Smoltz and he attended several games when in college at Clemson University, about a two-hour ride up I-85 from Turner Field. He saw even more spring games, since the Braves train in Orlando, and estimated that he played 20-30 games at the Disney Complex.

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-2, 3.09 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-3, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (3-2, 3.09 ERA) is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in his last two starts, compared to going 2-0 with an 0.75 ERA in his previous three starts. Iwakuma will be making his seventh start after opening the season on the DL with a torn tendon in his right middle finger. Iwakuma never faced the Braves.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez lasted only three innings in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Ramirez was tagged for five runs on eight hits, two of them home runs. He received no decision. Ramirez is making his third stint with the Mariners this season.

--3B Kyle Seager’s hitting streak ended at five games when he went 0-for-5 on Tuesday. Seager had been 10-for-21 in the previous five games, but only got one ball out of the infield and struck out twice.

--RF Michael Saunders has hit in eight straight games with a bunt single in the first inning. Saunders had two hits that didn’t leave the infield; the other was a line drive that bounced off the leg of pitcher Gavin Floyd.

--PH Stefen Romero had his first career pinch-hit homer and his first extra-base hit in 39 at-bats. The homer, a three-run shot that tied the game, was his third of the season. It was the seventh pinch-hit homer by a Seattle batter since 2010.

--INF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. He is batting .128 in 17 games, including 14 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We thought that was a pretty good matchup. He got a pitch up over the zone, and it hit the bat.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on C John Buck, who hit a homer in Seattle’s 7-5 win over the Braves

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 3, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez