Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- For the second year in a row, the Seattle Mariners used a high first-round draft pick on a position player with the potential to shore up some of the organization’s power deficiencies.

Catcher/outfielder Alex Jackson, the sixth pick in Thursday’s first round, does not yet have a true position, but the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder eventually could join third baseman D.J. Peterson, last year’s 12th overall pick, in a lineup that has lacked middle-of-the-order boppers for a good part of the past decade.

The selection of Jackson was by no means an indictment on current catcher Mike Zunino.

Zunino, the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, will keep his tag as the Mariners’ catcher of the present and future. The organization has some time to figure out what position best suits Jackson, who was chosen out of Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego.

“We’ve seen him play multiple positions, but we think down the road that outfield’s going to be his best position,” scouting director Tom McNamara told MLB.com. “He’s a pretty good catcher, too. He’s an athletic kid. He can do a lot of different things. We like the bat.”

Defensive indecision seems to be the only knock on Jackson, who possesses raw power at the plate and a solid throwing arm. While he is a ways from reaching the major leagues, he does fill some immediate needs in that he has a right-handed power bat.

Even if Jackson doesn’t pan out as an outfielder, he could eventually fill a need on a team that has searched for a long-term solution at designated hitter since Edgar Martinez played his last game in September 2004.

In 35 games as a senior for Rancho Bernardo this year, Jackson, 18, batted .400 with a 1.459 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 45 runs, 11 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Jackson was the third position player selected in Thursday’s first round, and he became the fourth position player the Mariners selected in the top 12 picks since 2009 -- joining second baseman Dustin Ackley (second overall in 2009), Zunino and Peterson.

The only pitcher selected that high by Seattle in that span was left-hander Danny Hultzen, the second overall pick in the 2011 draft who is out for the season because of arm troubles.

The Mariners continued their pursuit of power with the second pick Thursday night, when they closed out the Compensatory B Round by selecting Gareth Morgan, a high school outfielder from Toronto. Morgan was considered by some to be the top Canadian talent in the draft, and the Mariners have had some success going north of the border over the years -- most recently with outfielder Michael Saunders.

Morgan is a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who, like Jackson, is only 18 years old. Seattle used the 74th overall pick, the final selection of Thursday’s first two rounds, to add him to the organization.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-2, 3.38 ERA) at Rays (LHP Eric Bedard, 2-4, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/C Alex Jackson was selected sixth overall by the Mariners in the draft. Jackson still doesn’t have a true position, but neither did Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, from Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, has plenty of time to figure that out. Jackson’s power potential and right-handed bat should help an organization overstocked with lefties at the big-league level.

--OF Gareth Morgan has been on the baseball radar since he was 14 years old, and he entered the 2014 draft as the top prospect among Canadians. The Mariners used the 74th overall pick, a slot in the Compensatory B round, on the 6-foot-3, 220-pound slugger from Toronto. He is only 18 years old, and the Mariners hope he develops into a big-time power hitter.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed six hits, walked none and struck out seven over seven innings while improving to 4-2 and lowering his ERA to 2.66 with a 2-0 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. He threw 96 pitches, 71 of them strikes. Iwakuma had allowed nine runs in his previous two starts, losing to Houston and Detroit at home.

--RHP Chris Young, who will pitch the series opener at Tampa Bay on Friday, allowed just three runs and five hits over 12 1/3 innings while winning his past two outings against the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit. It will be the 11th start for Young, who is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA after coming back from shoulder surgery. It is just his second career start for Young against Tampa Bay. The other was in 2012 with the New York Mets.

--RF Stefen Romero, who hit a tying three-run pinch homer against the Braves on Tuesday, batted cleanup for the first time Wednesday and was 2-for-4 with a triple. “Somebody has got to hit there,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, downing the move before the game. “We have to fill the lineup.” Romero came in batting .204 with three homers and nine RBIs.

--1B Justin Smoak, his average down to .212, was out of the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since April 18 and just second of the year. He has been battling a sore quad and jammed thumb. “He’s probably battling a little fatigue,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Instead of one day, I‘m giving him two. Hopefully that will quicken his bat a bit.” Smoak pinch hit and flew out.

--RHP Taijuan Walker, Seattle’s top prospect, had a rough outing in his second rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma, lasting just two innings against El Paso. Going two innings for Triple-A Tacoma in a 13-4 victory at El Paso. He walked four batters and hit another, giving up a run and two hits. Walker is working back from shoulder problems.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to focus more than regular because of the heat.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, after the Mariners’ 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 3, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez