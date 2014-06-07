Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The Mariners haven’t announced a starter for Monday’s series finale against the Rays and ace left-hander David Price. Who’s it going to be?

Well, at the very least, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon eliminated a few candidates on Friday.

It won’t be right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, as McClendon told reporters that he will stay on turn with an extra day of rest and pitch Tuesday against the Yankees and Japanese rookie star Masahiro Tanaka. The Mariners could have just moved him up a day and used him Monday on normal rest after Thursday’s off day.

Seattle’s other starters will stay on turn the next time through the rotation as well, with Chris Young and Roenis Elias taking the mound Wednesday and Thursday and Felix Hernandez, who starts Sunday, pitching Friday against Texas.

McClendon didn’t confirm that right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who would be scheduled to pitch Monday if in fact the entire Mariners rotation were to stay in order, will get the nod. Ramirez is 1-4 with a 6.82 ERA in seven starts this year.

It won’t be Taijuan Walker, either, as he’s slated to make a minor league rehabilitation start on Monday for Triple-A Tacoma. That might not even be his final rehab start, which would certainly rule him out for Monday’s start.

So, who will it be? Could it be Ramirez, who has pitched well in three career games against Tampa Bay? Could Seattle call up someone from the minors like veteran Matt Palmer?

There should be a name to fill in that “TBA” spot in the Mariners’ rotation come Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-4, 3.53 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-3, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young had his second-shortest start of the season in Friday night’s 4-0 loss to the Rays, snapping a streak of six straight starts of at least six innings, which was tied for the longest such streak of his career. He allowed a season-high-tying five walks and fell to 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts, on the road. He’s been much better at Safeco Field, going 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts at home. Young has received the decision in eight straight starts, tying the longest such streak of his career after starting the season with no-decisions in each of his first three starts.

--LHP Roenis Elias will start for the Mariners on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. It will be the 25-year-old left-hander’s 13th major league start. He tossed a three-hit shutout in his last start against the Tigers on Sunday, the 14th complete game by a Mariners rookie and the first since Freddy Garcia blanked Detroit on Aug. 24, 1999.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his road hitting streak to 15 games during Friday night’s 4-0 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Cano is now batting .415 (27-for-65) in road games during that stretch since May 13, which marks his first 15-game streak since April 20-May 26, 2012.

--RF Michael Saunders left the Mariners’ game against the Rays on Friday in the fourth inning due to a sore right shoulder. Saunders went 0-for-2 in his first two-at bats and apparently injured his shoulder during one of those trips to the plate. He had been one of the Mariners’ best hitters of late, putting together a .356 average with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 11 runs over his last 17 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is one of those days that we didn’t play very well on either side of the baseball. Those things happen. We have to put it behind us and get ready for tomorrow.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (sore right shoulder) left the June 6 game.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 9, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez