Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Felix Hernandez’s dominating performance Sunday -- 15 strikeouts in seven shutout innings -- isn’t a surprise at all, but the combination of players that led to the winning runs in the ninth inning might be.

With two strikes and two outs, the Seattle Mariners got a triple down the right-field line from No. 8 hitter Brad Miller, who had been 1-for-17 against the Tampa Bay Rays this season and left the game with just a .172 average. After a walk to Willie Bloomquist, the Mariners got an RBI one-handed single just past the shortstop from leadoff hitter Endy Chavez, who had just one RBI in his first 29 at-bats in the majors this season.

Production from the bottom of the lineup was a huge part of Seattle’s offensive success Sunday, as the bottom three hitters -- Cole Gillespie, Miller and Bloomquist -- combined to go 4-for-9 with two runs.

Seattle has gotten consistent dominance from Hernandez, who saw a streak of winning five straight starts end, but fell just one strikeout short of the team record for strikeouts by a right-handed pitcher -- Mike Moore had 16 in a 1988 game.

Hernandez didn’t get the win, which leaves Tropicana Field as one of just three stadiums he’s pitched in but hasn’t won -- he’s had four chances at the Trop, along with one each at Shea Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 4-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 6.82 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Seattle took San Diego high school outfielder Alex Jackson with the sixth overall pick, the first of three outfielders in the top 80 picks for the Mariners. Seattle went north to Canada to take Ontario prep standout Gareth Morgan, who just turned 18 in April, and found a defensive whiz in the third round in Kentucky junior Austin Cousino. While the early lean was toward the outfield, the Mariners took pitchers with their next six picks, including a 6-foot-5 left-hander in Old Dominion’s Ryan Yarbrough.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez struck out 15 batters while walking only one, holding the Rays to four hits in a dominant seven-inning performance. Hernandez got 12 of his 15 strikeouts swinging, using a changeup to keep the Rays hitters guessing.

--OF Cole Gillespie went 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .341, including a 10-for-19 stretch in his last nine games.

--RHP Yoervis Medina improved to 3-1 with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Felix Hernandez. He gave up a one-out walk but was in control in the eighth inning.

--RHP Fernando Rodney got up to throw but wasn’t used in a non-save situation, as Seattle turned to relievers Dominic Leone and Charlie Furbush for the final three outs rather than use Rodney in back-to-back days when not needed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great game. I think he got 15 strikeouts. (Rays starter Chris) Archer, the young man is pretty special. ... That’s what you call a game for the purists, the people who enjoy the game of baseball. It was certainly a dandy today.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon on RHP Felix Hernandez after a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28. He is due to start for Tacoma again on June 9, and he could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez