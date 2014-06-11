Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Second baseman Robinson Cano had his most effective game against his former team on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Mariners to a win over the New York Yankees.

Cano accounted for two of Seattle’s seven hits while going 2-for-4, and he got things off to a good start with a first-inning run. But the Mariners lost 3-2 in Cano’s first game hosting the Yankees at Safeco Field.

Cano has now scored three times against the Yankees this season, going 5-for-16 against his former team. Surprisingly, his new team is sporting a better record than his old one -- the Mariners are 34-30, while New York is struggling at 32-31.

Cano’s return from a hand injury has been a big reason for the Mariners’ recent surge. His two-hit game Tuesday extended Cano’s hitting streak to eight games, during which he is hitting .375. Seattle has won seven of its past nine games to get back into the AL West race.

With Cano in the No. 3 spot, Seattle’s offense is beginning to show signs of improvement over the unit that has struggled for the good part of a decade.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 9-1, 2.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Smoak did not play Tuesday because of a sore quad. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Smoak was “70 to 75 percent” and was not sure how long he might be out. “As we speak right now, it’s day to day,” McClendon told reporters a few hours before Tuesday’s game. “We’ll see what happens moving forward.” Willie Bloomquist replaced Smoak in the lineup.

--2B Robinson Cano greeted his former team with a double on his first at-bat Tuesday night. The ex-Yankee went 2-for-4 and scored Seattle’s first run of the game after a first-inning double.

--1B Willie Bloomquist saw a couple of odd streaks come to an end Tuesday night, when he led off and played first base in the Mariners’ 3-2 loss to the Yankees. The Mariners went into the game 5-0 when Bloomquist started at first base and 3-0 when he was in the leadoff spot. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of popouts in foul territory and a costly seventh-inning strikeout that left two runners on base.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma suffered his third loss in a span of four starts after allowing seven hits and three earned runs over 7 1/3 innings of work. He settled down after a rough first inning to take a 2-2 tie into the eighth inning. He retired leadoff hitter Brett Gardner on a long fly ball to center field, then Yankees SS Derek Jeter chased him from the game with a ground-rule double to center field. New York’s Jacoby Ellsbury singled off reliever Charlie Furbush to bring in the go-ahead run from second base for a 3-2 Yankees lead, causing Iwakuma to suffer the loss.

--RHP Chris Young has been the Mariners’ best starter at Safeco Field this season, and that’s saying a lot. He is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts at home this season, out-pitching teammates Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma in the process. Young has never lost at Safeco Field, having gone 3-0 there as a visiting pitcher before joining the Mariners in the spring. He is scheduled to make his sixth home start of the season Wednesday against the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s OK, we just lost the game. We’re going to be OK; I promise you.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Smoak (sore quad) did not play June 10. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Smoak was “70 to 75 percent” and was not sure how long he might be out.

--RF Michael Saunders (sore right shoulder) left the June 6 game, and he did not play June 7-9. An examination revealed no structural damage, and Saunders is day-to-day.

--RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his scheduled April 16 start for Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder. He was playing catch again as of May 3, and he threw his first bullpen session in more than a month May 11. He pitched a simulated game May 23. He began a new rehab assignment with Tacoma on May 28, and he pitched in Triple-A again June 3 and June 9. He was optioned to Tacoma on June 10. He could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--RF Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez