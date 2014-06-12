Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Before Wednesday’s game, the Seattle Mariners swapped one struggling first baseman with injury problems for another.

Justin Smoak, who had just one hit in 18 June at-bats, was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a sore left quadriceps. The move came as Logan Morrison was finishing up his rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma following a hamstring injury that landed him on the DL in April.

Morrison will effectively become the Mariners’ starting first baseman, despite the .125 batting average he carries after going 0-for-4 Wednesday in Seattle’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees. Smoak was hitting just .208 after a horrible start to June.

Smoak’s injury, while seemingly convenient as far as the roster makeup, comes at a bad time for the Mariners. Seattle remains desperate to find a designated hitter to fill in for injured Corey Hart, and Morrison could have provided help on that count. Instead, the Mariners will need him to fill an everyday role while Smoak recovers.

Morrison also is another left-handed bat in a lineup that is southpaw-heavy.

Smoak was one of the bright spots in the Mariners’ offense for the first two months of the season but fell into a June swoon. The switch hitter has seven home runs, tied for second on the team.

The Mariners don’t necessarily need Smoak back in the lineup to have offensive success, but they sure would like the Smoak of April and May to return after his DL stint is over.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 2.42 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-4, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Smoak was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, one day after a strained left quadriceps sidelined him for the first game of the homestand. Smoak was struggling at the plate lately, and he nursed the injury for a few days before landing on the DL.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, almost two months from the last time he played a game with the Mariners. A hamstring injury landed Morrison on the 15-day disabled list on April 14, and his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma was up. He hit .150 in eight games with the Mariners earlier this season. Morrison started at first base Monday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--OF Michael Saunders did not play Wednesday after aggravating a shoulder injury the previous night. Saunders is day-to-day.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, a former closer, did a pretty good job in long relief Wednesday night. He pitched three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk. Wilhelmsen has pitched two or more innings in three of his past four appearances.

--2B Robinson Cano hit his third home run of the season, and his first at Safeco Field, with a two-run shot in Wednesday’s ninth inning. “That is something that’s off my shoulders now,” Cano said of finally hitting a homer at home. “You want to get the first one, and hopefully I continue to get some more.”

--LHP Roenis Elias, who starts Thursday at home against the Yankees, threw a shutout in his last outing at Safeco Field. The rookie became the first Mariners pitcher this season to pitch a shutout. He threw a three-hitter on 111 pitches to beat the Tigers 4-0.

--C Manny Pina was dealt from the Mariners to the Tigers on Wednesday for a player to be named. Pina, 27, hit a combined .267/.337/.413 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games for the Mariners’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. The Tigers assigned him to Triple-A Toledo. Pina appeared briefly in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2011 and 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve watched video, and he was the same guy you see on TV. He puts the ball where he wants it, and he’s filthy.” -- Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, on Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who threw a complete game in New York’s 4-2 win over Seattle on Wednesday. The only damage against Tanaka came on Cano’s two-run, ninth-inning homer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (sore right shoulder) left the June 6 game, and he did not play June 7-9. He was back in the starting lineup June 10, but aggravated his shoulder in the game. He did not play June 11. He is day-to-day.

--OF/1B Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23, and he was activated June 11.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Endy Chavez