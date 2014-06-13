Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- This time last year, Jesus Montero was a rising prospect, a catcher and the one the New York Yankees let get away.

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday to be in the Mariners’ dugout against his former team, and he merely hopes to shake the perception that he is a bust.

Montero could get his last chance at being a part of the Mariners’ long-term plans as he returns to the team as a platoon designated hitter. Seattle recalled him Thursday to fill a roster spot that came open when outfielder Michael Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list. All indications are that Montero will DH against left-handed pitchers. He didn’t play Thursday in Seattle’s 6-3 loss to New York.

Unlike the last time Montero was in Seattle, the expectations are pretty low this time around. He is basically a cat on his ninth life after enduring a horrific 2013 season that included a demotion, a position change, an injury and a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis investigation.

Montero, 24, further infuriated the organization by showing up for spring training out of shape, at which time general manager Jack Zduriencik essentially said that he was no longer a part of the team’s future.

In 59 games for Tacoma this season, Montero hit .270 with a .345 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage, eight homers and 40 RBIs.

Montero is getting another chance to play his way into the Mariners’ plans, and this time it might be his final opportunity to prove why he was once considered one of the top hitting prospects in baseball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-2, 4.91 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-1, 2.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11 because of right shoulder inflammation. Saunders has played more than 100 games in a season only twice in his five-year career. He is hitting .272 with four home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

--DH Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A on Thursday, and manager Lloyd McClendon said that he expects to use him as a platoon player against left-handed pitchers. Montero, once a prized prospect in the Yankees organization before being acquired for RHP Michael Pineda in January 2012, has been a bust for the Mariners so far. This could be his last shot at becoming a legitimate piece of Seattle’s rebuilding project.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. He went 1-for-2 while reaching base three times -- on a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

--1B Logan Morrison not only hit his first home run as a Mariner on Thursday, but he also drove in his first run. Morrison, who has only played in 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury, hit the first pitch he saw from Yankees RHP Chase Whitley over the right field fence for a first-inning solo homer, and he added an RBI double in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 6-3 loss.

--LHP Roenis Elias saw his two-game winning streak end with a rough outing Thursday night. Elias had his shortest outing of the season, going just 3 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits and three walks. “He didn’t have command of his pitches tonight,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was a tough night for him all around.”

--RHP Felix Hernandez is on quite a roll as of late, but he will face a longtime nemesis Friday night. Hernandez has a 4-11 record and 4.60 ERA over his past 18 starts against Texas, which will be in town for a three-game series beginning Friday night. Hernandez comes into Friday’s game having won five consecutive decisions -- his last loss came back on April 21 -- and he has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his past five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not the end of the world. I just told my team: ‘It’s tough, but we’ll be back tomorrow.’ That’s baseball; it happens. We’ve been through it before, and we’ll be ready (Friday).” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners were swept at home for the first time this season. The New York Yankees earned a 6-3 win Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--OF/1B Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23, and he was activated June 11.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie