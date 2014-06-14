Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez finally showed that he could be good enough to beat the pesky Texas Rangers on Friday night.

He just didn’t get the job done.

The Seattle Mariners’ ace was dominant throughout the evening but ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss. He is now 12-21 against the Rangers in his career.

“Those are the best ones,” Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus said of beating Hernandez again. “When you face the best one and you beat the best one, after the game it’s a nice feeling.”

Hernandez lost for the first time since April 21, although he certainly did enough to win. His biggest mistake came when he allowed Andrus to steal second and third base in the ninth inning, setting up the game-winning run. Seattle closer Fernando Rodney almost got Hernandez out of the jam, but a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning in a 0-0 tie fell through when second baseman Robinson Cano was off target with his relay throw to first -- allowing Andrus’s run to count.

It was another tough-luck loss for Hernandez, who for the second time in his career took the loss in a game that saw him allow one run or fewer over eight innings or more. He now has 58 career games allowing one or fewer runs over eight-plus innings but has failed to earn a win in 14 of them.

“It’s tough,” he said after Friday’s loss. “Real tough.”

Manager Lloyd McClendon felt for Hernandez.

“It’s a tough loss,” McClendon said. “Anytime you pitch that good -- four hits and one run -- you should win.”

Hernandez finally got the better of the Rangers bats.

“Yeah,” he said, “but we still lost the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-33

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 5.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kyle Seager was in the No. 2 hole in the lineup for the first time this season. He went 0-for-3, including a groundout in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to Texas.

--DH Corey Hart (hamstring) took batting practice before Friday’s game and could begin running Saturday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Friday that Hart could be close to a rehab stint.

--C Mike Zunino had both of the Mariners’ hits on Friday night, when Texas pitchers dominated the Seattle bats on the way to a 1-0 Rangers victory. Zunino had never faced Texas starter Nick Tepesch before Friday night, when he went 2-for-2 against him.

--2B Robinson Cano had his 10-game hitting streak snapped by an 0-for-4 performance against Texas on Friday night. He had a chance to be the hero in the game but hit a dribbler back to closer Joakim Soria for the final out.

--RHP Felix Hernandez suffered his first loss since April 21 despite a solid performance Friday night. He allowed just one run in 8 1/3 innings of work, giving up four hits with six strikeouts. It marked the 56th time in his career that Hernandez has thrown eight or more innings while allowing one run or fewer -- and the 14th time in that span that he failed to earn a victory.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez is coming off his best start of the season, having thrown 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball his last time out. It marked a rarity in a year that has seen Ramirez struggle most of the way. He has yet to have faced Texas this season, having spent a good part of the year at Triple-A after an April demotion, and he allowed only one earned run over seven innings against the Rangers last August. Ramirez is scheduled to make Friday night’s start at Safeco Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough, real tough. I’ve just got to go out and do my job. That’s all I can do.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, who now has two losses to go with his 12 no-decisions when allowing one run or fewer in eight-plus innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--OF/1B Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23, and he was activated June 11.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie